Emerging Markets Report: A Season of Record Growth

Retail Growth Sets Records as Market Leaders Ramp Expansion

An Emerging Markets News Commentary



/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis based pubcos Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), Aphria Inc. (APHA), Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. (ORONF), have posted significant news recently, coinciding with recent reporting that retail marijuana sales have grown so substantially that the industry has now passed gaming goliath Fortnite while closing in on luminary brands Taco Bell and the NFL.

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. (ORONF) is looking to participate in the trend more significantly, having signed a Letter of Intent to acquire an additional 26% of BioHemp Colombia for a total of 51%. BHC and Orion will jointly develop projects related to research, cultivation, extraction, sale and distribution of seed genetics for CBD-rich hemp and cannabis. Under the agreement, BHC will provide seed bank samples for 23 feminized hemp varieties, and 16 feminized tetrahydro cannabinoid (THC) varieties, to initiate research and development. Further, BHC will provide experts and a cultivation plan for each type of seed as well as supervision and labour for the cultivation of plants.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) cemented its status as one of the industry’s true bell-cows, posting solid Q3 revenue growth averaging 20% across all key markets, driven by successful scale up of the Company's production and continued strong performance across the Canadian consumer, and Canadian and International medical cannabis markets.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) will expand its retail footprint through acquisitions, having finalized an all-cash transaction to acquire This Works for a purchase price of £43 million (CDN $73.8 million). Founded in 2004, This Works has cemented itself as a global leader in natural skincare and sleep solutions with a devout customer base spanning 35 countries.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) continues the expansion trend, announcing that its Australian-based partner Althea Company Pty Ltd. was granted a Manufacture Licence by the Australian Government's Office of Drug Control. This provides Althea with authorization to manufacture extracts and tinctures of cannabis and cannabis resin in accordance with relevant manufacture permits.

About Orion Nutraceuticals Inc.

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. aims to set a new standard in cannabis life science by producing and developing innovative products with key strategic partners in the industry. In conjunction with its professional sports strategic alliances, the company is poised to advance research and developmentin the plant science sector, deliver science-based products and services, and market CBD therapies to the mainstream with proprietary brands and products. Orion shares trade in Canada on the CSE under the symbol ORI.

About SmallCap Sentinel:

SmallCap Sentinel is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. (Other OTC:ORONF), prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 10000 dollars by ROI marketplace on behalf of Orion Neutracuticals for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

