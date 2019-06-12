Apheresis Market to cross US$4.33 billion by 2025 - TMR

Prevalence of Complex Medical Process to Fuel Growth in Global Apheresis Market

Albany, New York, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global apheresis market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 10.20% within the forecast period from 2017 and 2025. The market initially was valued around worth of US$1.85 bn, which is foreseen to soar around US$4.33 bn 2025.

Rising Usage of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange to Contribute in Market Growth

Based on procedures, the plasmapheresis segment is estimated to lead with the highest share of apheresis market, globally. This is credited to an increasing usage of therapeutic plasma exchange which is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment in future. Geographically, North America region dominated the global apheresis market with majority of shares. The region is estimated to sustain its lead in the span of forthcoming years as well. The emergence of established medical infrastructure, along with the rising demand for plasma for production of plasma-based medicines are major aspects fueling the market growth in future.

The increasing prevalence of complex medical procedures and supportive reimbursement regulations with respect to apheresis are possibly to escalate the growth of the global apheresis market in future. Contrarily, the lack of skilled healthcare experts, coupled with high price of apheresis devices are likely to hinder growth in entire market.

North America to Retain Dominance, Asia Pacific to Exhibit Massive Growth Potential

From a geographical standpoint, the global apheresis market has been segmented in the report into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global apheresis market in 2016 owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high demand for plasma for production of plasma derived medicines. Disposables products segment is anticipated to contribute largest share in North America apheresis market.

Asia Pacific, with its considerably established apheresis market in countries such as Japan and emerging economies such as India and China, is projected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to exhibit an excellent CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2025. Factors such as the vast rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, high geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region will play the key role in upping the demand for apheresis procedures in the next few years.

The competition in global apheresis market is expected to grow notably due to the advent of leading players in the forthcoming years. To sustain their market position and improve their global reach the firms are concentrating on strategies like mergers and acquisitions and collaborations. Some of the major players operating in global apheresis market are Fresenius Kabi AG, Medica S.p.A., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., and Therakos, Inc.

This information is based on the findings of a research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “Apheresis Market (Product – Devices and Disposables; Application – Renal Diseases, Neurology, Cancer, Hematology, Autoimmune Diseases, and Cardiovascular Diseases; Procedure – Plasmapheresis, Photopheresis, LDL Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, and Erythrocytapheresis; Technology – Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration; End User – Private Blood Collection Centers, Public Blood Collection Centers, and Hospitals) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

