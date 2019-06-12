Woodbridge International Closes Sales of Sonnier & Castle to UK-based Rhubarb

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Sonnier & Castle to Rhubarb Food Design Ltd., a London, UK-based event planning and catering service. Rhubarb is a portfolio company of Livingbridge, a private equity firm headquartered in London.



New York City-based Sonnier & Castle is a leading off-premise luxury caterer specializing in high-end culinary events for discriminating corporate, social and private clients. From intimate gatherings to large-scale events of 1,000+ guests, Sonnier & Castle provides integrated food preparation, beverage service, and event production for breakfast, snacks, lunch, cocktails, seated or buffet dinners.

In business since 1996, Rhubarb has evolved into an international hospitality group. The company has offices in London and New York and a growing number of restaurants internationally. It offers catering services for private parties, weddings, and corporate and charity events. The company also operates restaurants and bars.

Livingbridge is a private equity firm specializing in the mid-market companies. The firm is headquartered in London with additional offices elsewhere in the UK, as well as in the US and Australia.

