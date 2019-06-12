Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market is Expected to Reach $13.66 Bn through 2025

Delayed pregnancies in women, increase in global infertility rates, rise in gamete donations, surge in disposable income of consumers, and upsurge in IVF success rates would propel the growth of the global market. The fresh IVF cycle segment is likely to dominate through 2025. The clinical research institutes segment is likely to attain the fastest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Portland, OR, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific IVF services market accrued a sum of $3.73 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $13.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers extensive analyses of the key winning strategies, industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and top investment pockets.

The report identifies the drivers of the market as delayed pregnancies in women, increase in global infertility rates, surge in gamete donations, rise in disposable income of consumers, and upsurge in IVF success rates. However, complications associated with IVF treatment and low awareness of IVF services among consumers would hinder the market growth. On the other hand, fertility tourism, growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, and increase in number of fertility clinics would create new opportunities for the market growth.

Based on cycle types, the fresh IVF cycle segment generated the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the total market in 2017 and is likely to remain dominant through 2025. The same would grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The other cycle types discussed in the study are thawed IVF cycle and donor egg IVF cycle.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment generated over half of the market share in 2017 and would maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, the clinical research institutes segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1% from 2018 to 2025. The report also covers hospitals and surgical centers as other end users.

The market across Japan held nearly half of the market share in 2017 and would retain its lion's share through 2025. Nevertheless, the market across the rest of Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 16.2% through 2025.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the key market players operating in the market. Some of them include Apollo Hospitals Dhaka, Australian Concept Infertility Medical Center (ACIMC), Bahosi Fertility Centre, Bangkok IVF center, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bloom Fertility Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, CHA Fertility Center, Chennai Fertility Center, Cloudnine Fertility, and Fertility Associates.

