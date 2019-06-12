Organic Baby Food Market: Not Just Baby Steps but Giant Leaps to Success: WiseGuyReports

In recent times, organic baby food has observed a hike in adoption across the world, on account of factors including the rise in parental concerns regarding babies’ nutrition, growing awareness about the benefits of organic products, eco-friendly farming techniques and enhanced distribution channels. A number of government initiatives with respect to organic food production, surging number of working women, and increase in nuclear families have enhanced the growth of the market to a large extent. On the basis of these factors, the market is set to reach the valuation of USD 17.53 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a luxurious growth rate during the forecast period (2017-2027).

Introduction

Doctors agree that the initial years in a child’s life are fundamental when it comes to their growth, thus it is important to limit the child’s exposure to any type of harmful or dangerous chemicals. Organic baby food are considered the best way for preventing the existence of any form of pesticides present in the baby's system, due to the fact that it is made of vegetables and fruits which are not sprayed with chemical pesticides. These are also meat derived from animals, which have not been subjected to any antibiotics or growth hormones. Organic baby food is known for being devoid of every artificial flavor, preservative or color.

A Hike in the Working Women Population to Support Market Growth

The total percentage of women forming part of the labor workforce across the globe has surged in the past couple of years on account of the rise in literacy rate. The percentage is predicted to grow in the coming years resulting from the supportive government policies and initiatives. In these situations, the convenience and the ease offered by organic baby foods come as a relief to parents who generally are left with very little time to manually prepare baby foods and at the same time take care of the babies. Thus, this factor is set to play a substantial role in the growth of the market in the years ahead.

Rise in Parental Concerns

Given the strong demand for the right nutrition for their babies, parents generally avoid buying foods that contain various chemicals that can cause harm to the body, like acrylamide which is known for causing cancer in infants. Due to the presence of hazardous chemicals like fertilizers, pesticides, sweeteners, flavors and artificial colors in traditional foods, the baby’s body can exhibit harmful effects in the form of allergies and so on. Hence, the trend of buying organic baby food has been observed all across the globe, such as organic fruits, vegetable blend pouches, milk formula, as well as dried and prepared baby food. To sum it up, the excessive presence of harmful chemicals in the traditional foods is projected to influence the purchase rate of products by parents in the coming years, which will augment the demand for organic baby food on account of their numerous benefits.

Steep Price to be a Major Deterrent to the Market Growth

On the downside, the steep price of organic baby food, especially when as compared to traditional baby food could leave a debilitating impact on the growth of the market in the future. However, with emergence of strict government regulations as well as actions by the food authorities, a number of companies are now in the process of carrying out organic farming, making use of ingredients that do not contain any harmful chemicals and pesticides. This factor will help the organic baby food market to obtain greater revenues in the following years.

Ready to Eat Baby Food Segment Rises Due to Hectic Lifestyles

Among all the types of organic baby food products, the ready to eat baby food segment is set to lead the organic baby food market. It is anticipated to reach the value of USD 11.86 billion at a robust CAGR of 11.82% by 2027, value-wise. The primary reasons behind the strong growth of the segment include the evolving lifestyle, spending pattern of the consumer, hectic schedules leading to changing dietary pattern, and growth in the number of working women.

Grains and Cereals Segment Leads the Pack among the Types of Ingredients

The segment for grains & cereal ingredients is poised to note a huge growth rate of 11.55% from 2017 to 2027. Few popular grains and cereals that are used in the preparation of baby food include rice, crackers, bread and pasta.

Store-Based Distribution Channel to Gain More Popularity

The store-based distribution channel is all set to continue its dominance within the global organic baby food market, with predictions of it reaching the valuation of USD 11.62 billion by 2027. The segment will be surging at a CAGR of 11.63% during the review period. On that note, the hypermarkets will be the leading store-based distribution channel, and will attain the value of USD 6.93 billion by 2027. The report further adds that the segment is set to represent a CAGR of 11.75% in the forthcoming years. On the other hand, the non-store based distribution channel is en route to depict the highest CAGR of 11.94% from 2017 to 2027.

Regional Outlook

The global market for organic baby food is spread across the regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the rest of the world (RoW).

Asia Pacific to Spearhead the Global Market with the Highest Growth Rate

The Asia Pacific region is exhibited to control the maximum share in the global organic baby food market throughout the review period (2017-2027). The regional market is on its way to reach the valuation of USD 6769.56 million by 2027, registering a high growth rate of 11.87% from 2017 to 2027. The strong performance of the market is the result of the various government initiatives as well as policies along with massive investments made by private investors and the government bodies in the organic baby food industry.

North America Gains the Second Spot as the Number of Working Women Rises

Giving Asia Pacific stiff competition is the region of North America, predicted to display a CAGR of 11.72%, securing the second position in the worldwide organic baby food market. The splendid growth of the regional market is backed by factors like the growing health-conscious costumers along with the rising demand for chemical-free baby food products among concerned parents. Also, the rising number of working women combined with the increase in nuclear families has resulted in the growing adoption of organic baby food products across the region.

Top Players

The top players in the organic baby food market include Hain Celestial Group, Abbott Laboratories, Kraft Heinz Foods Company, Hero Group, Danone S.A., Bellamy’s Australia, Nestle S.A., and others.

Recent Developments

May 2019 - Tiny Organics has started a subscription service which offers natural and healthy foods for kids 6 months and up, other than ready to eat solid food. The food prepared by the company does not contain any common allergens and is made by blending almost every diet type. In addition, the company ensures that every recipe is rich in nutrients required by babies, including vitamin C, iron, fat, antioxidants as well as zinc.

