Bill Abajian of EastGate Biotech Corp. to Speak at the 2019 M&A Forum for Pharma, Biotech, and Med Device to be Held Between August 12–14, 2019 in Philadelphia

WEST CALDWELL, NJ and TORONTO, ON, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – EastGate Biotech Corp. (OTC: PINK: ETBI), a pharmaceutical company, that focuses on innovative technological developments specifically in insulin drug delivery for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, announced today that Bill Abajian will be a Speaker at the upcoming 2019 M&A Forum for Pharma, Biotech and Med Device in Philadelphia, PA. The M&A Forum will take place between August 12–14, 2019. The venue for the M&A Forum is the Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel in Philadelphia, PA.

Bill Abajian is one of ten confirmed speakers; all of whom will serve as panel participants engaging in individual presentations and case study discussions. Bill Abajian will be joined by executives from EMD Serono, Novartis International AG, Eli Global, and Acceleron Pharma, to name a few.

Bill Abajian will focus his discussions on how smaller drug companies bring new innovations from Trial to Market.

“We are pleased that Bill Abajian will participate in this high level forum," says Rose C. Perri, President of EastGate Biotech Corp. “The focus of innovative partnership at this forum highlights an instrumental strategy to EastGate’s commercialization plans for its liquid insulin mouth rinse for Type 2 diabetes patients in the future and we are very pleased that the company has this opportunity to share its own experience with other global pharmas,” concludes Rose Perri.

About EastGate Biotech



EastGate Biotech focuses on innovative technological developments and produces and distributes innovative drug compounds and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies absorbed by the body. We utilize advanced nanotechnologies and alternative delivery systems that take difficult to deliver compounds and deliver them using our nanotechnology platform which ultimately increase the bioavailability to the body. Using our methods of delivery provides healthy alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals that all-too-often create dangerous side-effects and unexpected consequences for those trying to attain and maintain a healthy lifestyle. EastGate's wholly owned subsidiary Omni Surgery and Anti-Aging Centre is the first of many surgery centers to come under the Omni umbrella as we plan to roll up existing business under the Omni brand and expand our footprint globally.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information



All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

The words "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "indicate", "intend", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "focus", "guidance", "initiative", "model", "methodology", "outlook", "potential", "projected", "pursue", "strategy", "study", "targets", or "believes", or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "should", "might", or "way forward", "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The risks, estimates, models and assumptions contained or incorporated by reference in this release, include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by EastGate with the SEC, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. EastGate undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Rose Perri 1-647-692-0652 Email: information@eastgatepharmaceuticals.com Website: www.EastGateBiotech.com

