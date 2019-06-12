Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. Chooses Mirakl Marketplace Platform to Power New B2B Parts & Equipment Online Store

No. 1-Selling Forklift Brand in North America Deploys Mirakl’s Turnkey Solution to Launch Online Marketplace for Genuine OEM Parts, Accessories & Equipment

BOSTON, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirakl, the leading global marketplace solutions provider, announced today Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. has launched its new B2B parts online marketplace built on the Mirakl Marketplace Platform.



/EIN News/ -- The MyToyota Store now offers one-stop-shopping convenience for Toyota customers with equipment in the field, offering hundreds of thousands of Toyota OEM forklift parts and select equipment models online.

Leveraging Mirakl’s complete turnkey marketplace, parts and equipment available on the MyToyota Store are offered, sold, and fulfilled by Toyota’s network of authorized material handling dealers. The MyToyota Store is the only online source for real Toyota Genuine Forklift Parts, making it a superior service over online third party suppliers.

Toyota, the No. 1 selling brand of forklifts in North America, debuted the new B2B online marketplace at the 2019 ProMat Expo in Chicago.

Toyota chose the Mirakl Marketplace Platform to expedite the development of an online marketplace that meets growing demand for online availability of service parts. Toyota is also attracting the next generation of B2B buyers to the Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. brand with the MyToyota Store.

“Our mission with MyToyota Store is to accelerate our digital transformation and eCommerce strategy with our dealers and offer an alternative, digital sales channel to our customers,” said Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc.’s Nick Ostergaard, Manager of E-Commerce Sales & Operations and Marketing Systems. “It was critical for our authorized dealers to join us online in an effort to upgrade the customer experience in the material handling industry. The marketplace model provides the perfect solution.

“Partnering with Mirakl enabled us to get this project off the ground and running quickly, to meet our customers’ growing expectations for 24/7/365 access to the products and solutions they need to keep their business moving forward.”

The MyToyota Store promises fast delivery with next day shipping options across the lower-48 United States. Toyota dealers interact with Mirakl’s seller interface to manage online orders, messages, and customer service.

The launch of MyToyota Store positions Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. at the forefront of the B2B marketplace revolution, which is quickly gaining momentum, driven by B2B sellers’ desire to cultivate a more direct relationship with buyers. According to Gartner analyst Jason Daiger, writing in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2018 , “For B2B sellers, the interest often stems from the need to more fully serve their customers and offer them a single online source for more products and services, while increasing loyalty from partners (suppliers and distributors).”

Forrester predicted the B2B online commerce market would reach $9 trillion in the U.S. last year*, and nearly 90 percent of business buyers already make B2B purchases through an online marketplace.

“Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. is clearly an innovative brand that understands the value of delivering a customer-centric experience,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “Toyota’s marketplace approach is truly unique in the material handling industry, and we’re extremely pleased to provide the platform and tools they need to deliver the sleek, on-demand experience B2B customers expect.”

To learn how the Mirakl marketplace platform can deliver over 160 percent ROI and help drive millions of dollars in new revenue for your business, visit www.mirakl.com .

*Mapping The $9 Trillion US B2B Online Commerce Market, Forrester Research, Inc., April 13, 2018

About Mirakl

Mirakl is powering the platform economy by providing the technology and partner ecosystem needed to launch an eCommerce marketplace. With the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, both B2B and B2C businesses can offer more, learn more and sell more: increase the number of products available for buyers, grow the lifetime value of customers, and anticipate buyer needs and preferences. Committed to ease of use, The Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key solution that’s easy to integrate into any eCommerce platform and Mirakl Catalog Manager makes managing product data quality simple at marketplace scale. Mirakl’s unmatched marketplace expertise is key to customers’ success. Mirakl employs a team of 60+ marketplace operators who help clients adopt best practices and client success provides critical long-term strategic guidance. Over 200 customers in 40 countries trust Mirakl’s proven technology and expertise including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Siemens, Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. and Walmart Mexico. For more information: www.mirakl.com

About Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc.



Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. offers a full line of material handling products proudly assembled in the United States, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. For more information, visit ToyotaForklift.com .

