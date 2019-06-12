B. Riley FBR Adds Technology Veteran Craig Krinbring as Managing Director, Investment Banking

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley FBR, Inc., a leading full service investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), today announced that Craig Krinbring has joined as Managing Director in the firm’s Investment Banking division based in San Francisco, CA.



Mr. Krinbring has extensive transaction experience with both public and private technology companies and in advising senior management and Board members on strategic activities and capital raising. He brings over 20 years of investment banking experience and broad sector expertise in semiconductors and semiconductor capital equipment, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other hardware to the firm. In his new role, Mr. Krinbring will be focused on expanding B. Riley FBR’s investment banking presence in the technology sector.

“We’re excited to welcome Craig to our team,” said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley FBR. “We expect Craig’s deep relationships in the electronics, semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment space will prove a natural fit with the B. Riley FBR platform, and we look forward to seeing him further enhance our growing technology franchise.”

Mr. Krinbring joins B. Riley FBR from KEMA Partners where he focused on M&A and financings for private technology companies and previously served as Managing Director and head of semiconductor electronics investment banking for Oppenheimer & Co. Prior to that, he led the semiconductor investment banking effort for Citadel Securities, and previously served as a core coverage officer focused on semiconductors and hardware within Citigroup’s global technology banking group. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School and earned his BA from the University of Washington.

“I’m thrilled to join the B. Riley FBR team,” said Mr. Krinbring. “I’ve been impressed with the firm’s growth and am excited to leverage the broader B. Riley platform for the benefit of my clients. This is an exciting opportunity for me and I look forward to playing a role in building upon the firm’s momentum.”

About B. Riley FBR, Inc.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research. B. Riley FBR is a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial and business advisory services company which operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries. To learn more B. Riley FBR, visit www.brileyfbr.com .

