Surge Holdings Signs Agreement with Weekend Warrior Wellness to Distribute Hemp Energy Shots, CBD Mints and CBD Mint Strips on the SurgePays™ Network

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, TN , June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (“Surge”) (OTCQB: SURG), developer of the SurgePays™ Network for independent retailers, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Weekend Warrior Wellness, a brand of Contigo Products, LLC, to distribute its ‘5-Hour Hemp Energy Shots,’ ‘Energy Mints with CBD’ and ‘Mint Strips with CBD’ through the SurgePays™ Retail Blockchain Network.

The impact of the agreement is already being realized, with Weekend Warrior Wellness products already shipped that are expected to generate revenue of approximately $275,000, and further products shipping next week that are expected to generate an additional $260,000 in revenue.

Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of Surge Holdings, commented, “We are pleased to add Weekend Warrior Wellness’ CBD products to the SurgePays Network, as they address an important, high-margin and growing product category for independent retailers. We heavily researched available products and selected Weekend Warrior Wellness due to the high-quality and attractive wholesale pricing of their products. This latest agreement is consistent with our mission of empowering independent retailers as profit partners to access unique products and services through the SurgePays Network.”

“We are making rapid progress rolling out the SurgePays Network through our partnership with AATAC, one of the nation's largest private trade associations. We expect to be in 40,000 independent retail stores upon completion of the initial rollout. By leveraging this massive distribution channel, we will be able to ensure placement of Weekend Warrior Wellness’ CBD products in thousands of retail locations and propel them to national status within an exploding industry.”

Ann Heavener, Chief Marketing Officer of Contigo Products, LLC, further noted, “We look forward to launching our ‘5-Hour Hemp Energy Shots,’ ‘Energy Mints with CBD’ and ‘Mint Strips with CBD,’ followed by a variety of other products through the SurgePays Network. Through our partnership with Surge, we expect to cost effectively access thousands of independent retailers nationwide, rather than building out our own direct sales force and distribution network. We will also benefit from immediate payment terms, advanced data analytics to improve operating efficiencies, and a comprehensive end-to-end fulfillment solution.”





About Surge Holdings, Inc:

Surge Holdings, Inc. is a retail supply chain company leveraging blockchain technology to provide a virtual distribution hub for retailers, as well as offer telecom services for low income customers and financial payment services for the unbanked and under-banked. Surge products are delivered through a nationwide network of convenience stores and corner markets connected to the SurgePays™ retail blockchain network. This retail platform is designed to transform the traditional supply chain by providing local retailers seamless access to global products, and empowers the corner store to select, order and fulfill delivery of wholesale goods from around the country. This platform also provides manufacturers a cost-effective and efficient platform to access local retailers. For more information on Surge Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





Investor Contact: Crescendo Communications, LLC Tel: 212-671-1020 Email: SURG@crescendo-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.