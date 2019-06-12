International eCommerce Brands Recently Select Celebros Natural Language Search by Bridgeline to Increase Conversions

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), provider of Bridgeline Unbound, a cloud-based Digital Experience Platform consisting of Web Content Management, eCommerce, Community Portals, Marketing Automation, and Enterprise Search software, announced today that since it acquired the Celebros Search product, seven new eCommerce brands have selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline to power their customer search and merchandising experiences.

These new Celebros Search customers include:

Inish Pharmacy https://www.inishpharmacy.com Vaughan Shoes https://www.vaughanshoes.ie Mood Fabrics https://www.moodfabrics.com ABC Carpet & Home http://www.abchome.com Restaurant Supply https://www.restaurantsupply.com Runnings https://www.runnings.com KSi International https://www.ksi-international.de

The combined license agreements for these new customers total over $75,000 in ARR for the Natural Language Processing Search, Machine Learning Algorithms, Dynamic AutoComplete & Merchandising Capabilities, Search Analytics, in addition to hosting and maintenance fees with annual license auto-renewals.

These customers have common goals; utilize the enterprise search product to improve their eCommerce site’s user experience, increase conversion rates and drive incremental revenue. With Advanced AutoComplete, shoppers will be presented with highly accurate and relevant results, dynamic product recommendations, product suggestions and relevant merchandising using advanced machine learning algorithms that learn from the shopper’s previous search behavior.

“Customer highly value the artificial intelligence (AI) built-in of the Celebros Search product to properly understand and interpret long-tail queries and provide the most accurate results,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “With Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning, our customers can expect to see great success in converting shoppers to buyers and loyal customers.”

About Celebros Search

Celebros Search has emerged as the industry leader in conversion technologies, providing a search solution that employs the most advanced NLP technology available. Celebros Search is the only semantic conversion technology that is available in seven languages. Celebros Search powers hundreds of eCommerce retailers and merchants in 11 countries, including the United States, Europe and Asia, with many on Internet Retailer’s Top 100/500 companies.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.



