Growth Continues: BoldCloud Broadens Cybersecurity Product Portfolio as Business Expands

Demand for SMB Advisory Services and Products to Combat Enhanced Threats like Phishing, Malware and Ransomware Drives BoldCloud Growth

San Jose, CA, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BoldCloud, the award-winning cybersecurity advisor SMBs trust, announces the expansion of its cybersecurity product and service portfolio to meet small to midsized businesses (SMBs) demands for cost effective and easy to implement solutions that help them defend against the onslaught of enhanced cybersecurity attacks including email threats, phishing, malware and ransomware.



“An ongoing dedication to our clients’ success has opened this growth opportunity for BoldCloud and enables us to offer an expanded portfolio of cybersecurity products specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of SMBs,” said Marcus Chung, CEO, BoldCloud. “I am proud of our team’s tireless efforts to offer the right advice and best fit solutions to SMB clients who want simple and affordable ways to improve their cybersecurity hygiene and protect against enhanced cyberattacks.”



Often understaffed and underfunded, SMBs are a favorite target of cybercriminals, which has been demonstrated by the recent flood of cyberattacks against municipalities and SMBs. The 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report revealed that 43 percent of breaches involved small business victims. The ramifications of these attacks, that commonly use enhanced forms of malware and business email compromise, can be particularly devasting to SMBs.



According to Ponemon, the average cost for small businesses to clean up after being hacked is about $690,000 and, for middle market companies, it is over $1 million. The U.S. National Cyber Security Alliance reports that 60% of small companies are unable to sustain their business more than six months following a cyberattack, because they frequently don’t have the necessary resources.



“SMBs are vital to the success of our global economy, but they often don’t have the money or technical resources they need to defend and recover their data when things go wrong,” said Bruno Carrier, President, BoldCloud. “At BoldCloud, we are focused on offering our clients the right solutions and trusted advice they need to proactively protect their business before they are hit with any unknown or zero-day threat, so they never have to worry whether they can survive a cyberattack.”



The expanded BoldCloud cybersecurity product portfolio includes an array of quality and affordable solutions that help SMBs take a layered approach to data security and maintain good cybersecurity hygiene:

Ransomware Protection: NeuShield Data Sentinel, ISPG award winner "Best 2019 Best Ransomware Protection Solution" adds a critical layer of data protection with a failsafe way to instantly revert files and data when other malware defenses, like popular antivirus solutions, fail.

Email Security: Hornet Security provides both advanced email threat protection and innovative anti-spearphishing technologies.

Endpoint Security: ESET offers trusted endpoint protection and advanced cloud-based management.

Threat Remediation & Forensics: Malwarebytes is the most trusted and used remediation product on the market.

Data Backup: Macrium provides market leading, reliable, easy to use and manage backup technologies.

As a demonstration of its commitment to the small business community, for a limited time through August 31, 2019, BoldCloud is offering a FREE Basic Security Assessment for any small to medium businesses who sign up with the promotion code “FREE BSA 2019”.



“At A1care, we are a family-owned healthcare business. Securing our client data will always be a top priority for our business and it is required by HIPAA legislation,” said Percy Syddall, CEO, A1Care. “From day one, the security experts of BoldCloud have helped us take a proactive security stance, which gives us peace of mind that our valuable customer data is well protected. With BoldCloud on our side, I am confident that the privacy of our clients and the livelihood of our business is secured using best in class defenses, regardless of what new cyberthreat may come our way.”



“Landmark Builders prides itself in providing top quality work for leading Life Science companies and the outcome of our efforts is reflected in the stellar reputation our brand maintains,” said Andy Pashby, Partner and Cofounder, Landmark Builders. “Landmark Builders will always put the needs of our customers first and taking a proactive cybersecurity stance is critical to upholding this promise to our customers. BoldCloud is our chosen security partner because they are the only company we trust to tell us which strategic actions to take as well as the innovative technologies and products we need to make our cybersecurity vision a reality.”

About BoldCloud

BoldCloud is the award-winning cybersecurity advisor that businesses trust to help them defend against cyberthreats and close security gaps. By delivering expert knowledge and cybersecurity innovations, BoldCloud helps companies worldwide proactively protect their files, data and devices against even the most complex and multi-threaded cyber and malware attacks before things go wrong. With a robust portfolio of email security, ransomware and malware products, BoldCloud provides the simple and affordable solutions businesses need to take a layered approach to data security and maintain good cybersecurity hygiene. For additional information, visit boldcloud.com.

