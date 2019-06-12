ApprioHealth Continues Building Superior Management Team with Additions of Rodney Napier as Chief Development Officer and Jude Crowell as Chief Client Officer

Focus on Development and Customer Success Key to Growing Company’s Rapid Expansion Plan

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApprioHealth, a leading provider of specialized revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and patient advocacy for commercial healthcare providers, today announced Rodney Napier as chief development officer and Jude Crowell as chief client officer. As a new division of Apprio, ApprioHealth is pushing aggressively into the commercial health technology and revenue cycle service market for hospitals throughout the United States. In order to establish a strong and stable foundation, the company continues to focus on bringing together a highly experienced senior leadership team.



“ApprioHealth’s ability to attract new clients, and even more importantly, to service them in the manner they need and deserve, requires incredibly strong people leading our development and client teams. I can’t think of two better people than Rodney and Jude,” said Donny Zamora, president of ApprioHealth. “Our goal is to deliver concierge-like services to our hospital and health system clients. We want them to know their needs are our top priority, and we will deliver on our promise to help them maximize their revenues. Rodney and Jude know how to run well-managed RCM programs, and our customers will directly benefit from their professionalism, intelligence and energy.”

Napier brings more than 25 years of experience in RCM, healthcare, information technology and consulting. In his new role, he is responsible for product development, marketing and sales in the RCM arena. He most recently was chief marketing and sales officer for Cresta Capital. Additionally, he served as vice president of customer success at Advanced Patient Advocacy. He is an active member of Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) as well as the American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM).

Crowell has more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare field with a concentration in sales and client management. He most recently served as vice president of national business development for Washington & West LLC. As ApprioHealth chief client officer, he has responsibility for the development and management of client deliverables to include key performance indicators and customer satisfaction. Crowell is active within the Healthcare

Financial Management Association (HFMA) and currently serves as the regional executive for HFMA Region 5.

Zamora continued, “At ApprioHealth, we’re looking to change the way hospitals and healthcare systems envision enrollment, disability and third-party liability. It’s not just an opportunity to improve the bottom line; it’s also an opportunity to deepen relationships with their patients. Rodney and Jude will be instrumental in working with our clients’ patients to help them find and enroll in the payer and social services for which they qualify. The result will be patients who feel more supported, and hospital systems getting paid for the valuable services they provide.”

ApprioHealth partners with private-sector healthcare organizations to provide meaningful solutions to improve operational and financial performance – all while positively impacting patients’ satisfaction. ApprioHealth’s approach combines proven workflows, leading and secure technology, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to consistently exceed customers’ expectations. Through a combination of patient advocacy and education, ApprioHealth helps patients make more informed decisions about their care. For more information, visit www.appriohealth.com website.

