EHNAC Executive Director Part of HHS Cybersecurity Task Force (405d) Presented with FedHealthIT Innovation Award

Group brought together industry stakeholders to produce and disseminate the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices: Managing Threats and Protecting Patients (HICP) resource

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON, Conn., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced Lee Barrett, EHNAC Executive Director and CEO, was a member of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Cybersecurity Task Force (405d) which was recently awarded a FedHealthIT Innovation Award. The group was recognized at the FedHealthIT Innovation Awards and Networking Event held June 11, 2019 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, for the production and dissemination of the “Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices: Managing Threats and Protecting Patients (HICP)” resource – a targeted set of applicable and voluntary practices that seeks to cost-effectively reduce the cybersecurity risks of Healthcare organizations.



“Development of the provider documents, which were released in December 2018, was a significant collaborative effort with the private and public sectors working together to develop and distribute guidelines, references and best practices that will assist organizations as they address, prepare and develop contingency plans that will be in place for when a cyberattack or breach occurs in their organizations,” said Barrett.



The CSA 405(d) Task Group, under the leadership of co-chairs Julie Chua (HHS) and Erik Decker (University of Chicago Medicine), brought together over 150 public and private sector stakeholders to produce the set of practical cybersecurity guidelines to reduce cybersecurity risks for the healthcare industry.



As a member of the 405(d) Task Group, Barrett participated on several Workgroups and developed the Appendices which includes templates and other reference documents that organizations can use and customize as part of their organizational reviews. He also provided audio content for the #10 Cybersecurity Best Practices that will be made available on the HHS website along with the other best practices and guidelines to assist the healthcare ecosystem.



The FedHealthIT Innovation Awards honors Federal Health innovation, technology and consulting sector programs nominated and selected by their peers for driving innovation and results across the Department of Veterans Affairs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Military Health, the Department of Health and Human Services. The recipients were honored at the FedHealthIT Innovation Awards and Networking Event held June 11, 2019 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors and third-party administrators. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.



EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org , contact info@ehnac.org , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .







