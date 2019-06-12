Lug Donates Over 17,000 Backpacks and Cross-Body Bags to Learners in Malawi Through World Vision Partnership

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of travel bags, accessories, and suitcases has announced a partnership with World Vision Canada to support its new Power of Her Educational Initiative for Women and Girls.



World Vision Malawi distribution of Lug Backpacks to local children





Lug has donated more than 17,000 backpacks and cross-body bags, which were sent to Malawi through the Power of Her initiative. The backpacks were sent along with donated educational materials and are being distributed to schools in the country.

The first of several distributions was made to 200 learners in five schools in the Chitipa District in Traditional Authority Kameme.

After receiving her Lug bag, Juliet, a 10-year-old fourth grader at Nahayombo primary school said, “I would like to thank World Vision Malawi for the wonderful school bags they have given us. I used to carry my books in a plastic bag when going to school and sometimes they could get soaked, especially on rainy days. Now that I have received this beautiful bag, my notebooks won’t get soaked anymore.”

Maggie, an 8-year-old third grade learner at Nsambo primary school said, “ I am very grateful to World Vision for the school bags they have given us. Before receiving the bags, I could always lose my notebooks and pencils at school. Now that I have a school bag, I will no longer lose my books and writing materials. The school bags will also help motivate me and my fellow learners to work hard and not miss classes.”

“Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world,” said Lug President Jason Richter, “educational materials and backpacks can go a long way toward empowering students there and making it easier for them to learn.”

The majority of the learners in Kameme are from poor families and lack basic needs including academic support and poverty is one of the major factors affecting the performance of students in primary schools in Malawi.

Lug’s corporate responsibility mission isn’t only about donating products — its staff volunteers time as well. Lug employees have logged 80 hours of volunteer time with World Vision, including packing the company’s Minibus bags with vital resources to be used as birthing kits to support the health of mothers and newborns in South Sudan. Included in each Minibus bag was a plastic sheet, baby blanket, surgical gloves, cotton wool gauze, razor blades, soap and a health and immunization card.

About Lug

Founded in 2005 by Ami and Jason Richter, Lug was created with the simple goal of freshening up the luggage market with fun, functional and colorful designs by creating travel bags and accessories for savvy globetrotters.

The following year, Lug’s Puddle Jumper bag caught Oprah’s attention and it was featured on the “O List” in O Magazine, popularizing the brand among female travelers.

In 2015, Lug joined QVC, where its products are featured in broadcasts that reach over 100 million American households. Lug received the QVC Star Award for Customer Experience in 2016.

Lug was chosen as the official bag for the 2018 SAG Awards Gala Gift Bags.

About World Vision Canada.

For more than 65 years, World Vision Canada has been dedicated to working with the world’s most vulnerable people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. Its mission is to improve the lives of vulnerable children across the globe.

