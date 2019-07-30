Pharma Company Leverages Multiple Anju Software Product Offerings to Improve Med Affairs Communication

Anju's Integrated Software Platform Excels

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Another Anju customer benefits from using IRMS ( Medical Information ) and OpenQ ( KOL Management Solution ) connected through the Anju Bus. A successful pharma company launched IRMS as their Med Info capturing system alongside OpenQ, to allow for KOL Engagement tracking and follow up. Combining both solutions allows for the client to link med info cases directly to KOL outreach plans and follow ups, leading to full communication transparency within their Med Affairs team. The key to successfully implementing and launching both solutions simultaneously was the revolutionary Anju integration product offering known as the Anju Bus. The Anju Bus allows for both solutions to communicate in real time, allowing for the push and pull of data between both systems.The Anju Bus integration is achieved by pre-built adapters which provides frictionless connectivity with low latency. Pre-built adapters are available for CRM Apps like Sales Force, Veeva, MS CRM and other standard apps. “The adapters provide unidirectional or bi-directional flow of data. The Bus allows Anju to manage, extend and integrate all service endpoints in a single place, significantly reducing complexity and risk” says Marc Eigner, CEO of Anju Software About Anju SoftwareAnju Software provides an integrated software and data platform for pharmaceutical, biotech and CRO clients which enhances trial efficiencies through improved data collection, integration, analyses and reliability across therapeutic areas from compound design in Clinical Operations to Medical Affairs and through Commercialization. For more information, please visit www.anjusoftware.com



