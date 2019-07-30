Pharma Company Leverages Multiple Anju Software Product Offerings to Improve Med Affairs Communication
The Anju Bus integration is achieved by pre-built adapters which provides frictionless connectivity with low latency. Pre-built adapters are available for CRM Apps like Sales Force, Veeva, MS CRM and other standard apps. “The adapters provide unidirectional or bi-directional flow of data. The Bus allows Anju to manage, extend and integrate all service endpoints in a single place, significantly reducing complexity and risk” says Marc Eigner, CEO of Anju Software.
About Anju Software
Anju Software provides an integrated software and data platform for pharmaceutical, biotech and CRO clients which enhances trial efficiencies through improved data collection, integration, analyses and reliability across therapeutic areas from compound design in Clinical Operations to Medical Affairs and through Commercialization. For more information, please visit www.anjusoftware.com
Rebecca Barr
Anju Software
+1 609-516-8211
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.