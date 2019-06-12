Ruling MPLA discloses agenda of 7th Extraordinary Congress

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 12 - The ruling MPLA disclosed on Tuesday its working agenda for the holding of the 7th Extraordinary Congress to take place on Saturday in Luanda.,

According to the note that reached ANGOP, the congress foresees among other issues, to discuss one-off adjustments of the party’s statutes, electoral process, expansion of its committee, approval of final documents and general resolutions of the extraordinary congress.

The congress wihich is to be led by MPLA’s president, João Lourenço, will to take place under the motto “MPLA and the challenges of the future- local elections process”.

