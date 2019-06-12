GenTech Announces Completion of Branding Design Ahead of CBD-Infusion Café Launch

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce the completion of design work for branding materials related to the Healthy Leaf launch. The branding was designed by Oxygen Graphics, a leader in the marketing and brand design marketplace.



/EIN News/ -- “We wanted to lay a perfect foundation and build from there as we progress toward our full launch,” stated David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. “Oxygen has been a pleasure to work with, and we couldn’t be more excited about moving forward with our vision now that it has a such a strong and tangible graphic identity at its core.”

Armed with the brand design, the Company is about to launch its online Web Store, which is designed from the ground up to act as a central digital interface to connect interested consumers with a wide variety of Healthy Leaf CBD products and merchandise. All of this orbits around the Company’s progress toward the launch of its inaugural location for its primary business: a high-end brick-and-mortar CBD-infusion café chain stretching from coast to coast across the US market.

Management believes this strategy targets a gap in the current CBD boom, granting the Company access to a market niche that has not yet been exploited despite the extraordinary growth now driving the space. Recent data further reinforces this sense, with BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research just releasing a new study suggesting that the collective market for CBD sales will exceed $20 billion in the US over the next 5 years.

Mr. Lovatt continued, “We are extremely pleased to have hit this early, but very important milestone. Branding is the calling card for any business. That said, we are even more excited about having this step in place because it means we can move on to the next steps of this very exciting launch.”

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND

