Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Describing Dramatic CBD Delivery System Improvements

The popularity of cannabinoid products — those containing active ingredients from cannabis — has created a challenge for producers. While these producers are extracting larger volumes of CBD from cannabis and hemp, much of the precious ingredient goes to waste: the human body only absorbs a small fraction of these molecules because of delivery system limitations and human physiology. Across the industry, researchers are looking for ways to more effectively deliver CBD into the human body. Thanks to their latest breakthroughs, the scientists at Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX:LXRP) appear to be leading the way. Results announced in May showed that [LXRPs’] DehydraTECH, in combination with generic nanotech techniques, delivered CBD to the brain 1,137% more efficiently than existing industry formulations. In addition, Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECH delivered CBD into the bloodstream in just two minutes and delivered as much CBD in 15 minutes as generic doses did in 60 minutes.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology, which promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the United States and Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH delivery technology. Lexaria’s technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates, more rapid delivery to the bloodstream, and important taste-masking benefits for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com .

