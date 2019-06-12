VirtualArmour Promotes Tianyi Lu to Vice President of Product Development

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has promoted Tianyi Lu to Vice President of Product Development.



/EIN News/ -- Under this new role, Tianyi will work to improve VirtualArmour’s current suite of products and services offered to their end customers. He will also be responsible for evaluating and developing new services to address additional customer opportunities that fit within the VirtualArmour business framework.

“Tianyi is an exceptional young talent and a great addition to the leadership team here at VirtualArmour,” said VirtualArmour CTO, Andrew Douthwaite. “In this new role, Tianyi will be driving the development and implementation of new products and services. Working alongside the CTO office this role will expedite the product roadmap go to market.”

Tianyi began working at VirtualArmour in March of 2016 as a Senior Security Architect. He was promoted to Chief Architect in April of 2018. Before VirtualArmour, Tianyi was a Senior Network Architect at SendGrid responsible for the design, implement and operate of their WAN/core network as well as their multiple data centers. He also worked at Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. as their Principal Network Architect. Tianyi is also the youngest person to receive his JNCIE-ENT certification from Juniper Networks.

“I am delighted to have Tianyi serving in this key role,” stated Chad Schamberger, Vice President of Engineering Services, “His deep knowledge and strong leadership skills will help us further enhance VirtualArmour’s service offerings and maximize our effectiveness as an industry leading service provider.”

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. VirtualArmour’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.



VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of the company, future interest in such lists, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Russ Armbrust

CEO

VirtualArmour International Inc.

Tel (720) 644-0913

Email Contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact



