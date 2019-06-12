Better Choice Company Signs Sales and Marketing Letter of Intent with Leading Pet Insurance Provider, PetPremium Inc.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness CBD company, today announced it has finalized a joint marketing agreement with PetPremium Inc. (“PetPremium”), a leading pet insurance provider, forming a Marketing and Product Alliance (the “Alliance”) that enables both companies to increase customer loyalty by developing potential synergies to increase sales and build subscriptions for the growing portfolio of Better Choice brands.



/EIN News/ -- Better Choice and PetPremium will use the alliance to create extensive customer engagement through combining the best insurance policies with the best nutrition and supplements to provide pet parents with total health and wellness for their pets.

Under the Marketing and Product Alliance, Better Choice and PetPremium will develop significant new customer audiences and run a range of new marketing campaigns to significantly accelerate the on-boarding of new members and increase overall customer retention.

Lori Taylor, Co-CEO of Better Choice, commented, “PetPremium has built a well-respected brand amongst a vast network of pet lovers. Our partnership will allow us to continue to build the Better Choice portfolio of brands while maintaining the highest quality of infrastructure and back office support. Together, our two companies will take advantage of our combined, and separately niche skill-sets, to inform and provide pet owners about the health benefits yielded by top of the line CBD infused pet food, especially for animals rescued from shelters who may require extra care.”

Rob Levin, President of PetPremium, stated, “Our company is committed to helping pet owners provide quality care for their animals. Today we are pleased to further our commitment by aligning with Better Choice Company, an innovative animal wellness company that produces industry leading animal food and supplements. This partnership will allow us to provide our customers with access to even more products and services at lower costs and higher quality. We have worked closely together to create a carefully planned strategy and I look forward to seeing our goals carried through to fruition.”

About PetPremium Inc.

PetPremium, Inc. is a leading pet insurance provider that helps pet owners to cover unforeseen accidents and illnesses. Pet Premium has provided tens of thousands of pet owners peace of mind with coverage options and competitive policies along with the most efficient and caring service when pet owners need it most. For more information, please visit https://www.petpremium.com/insurance-center/

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc. is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life. Better Choice, an animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra-premium all natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contacts:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO

646-859-4879

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Lori R. Taylor, Co-CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

BTTR@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Caitlin Kasunich, Senior Vice President

212-896-1241

BTTR@KCSA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.