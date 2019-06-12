MamaMancini’s Engages MZ Group, The World’s Largest Independent Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Firm, to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a manufacturer and marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, hasengaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with MamaMancini’s management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. Throughout the comprehensive investor relations campaign, MZ will highlight the company’s expected revenue growth, significant improvements to the company’s manufacturing capabilities, the launch of several new product lines supported by renewed marketing campaigns and the initial shipments of nine new products to new customers, which include Walmart, BJ’s Club Stores and Ahold.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Taipei, and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Managing Director and Head of MZ North America’s Minneapolis Office, Greg Falesnik, will be advising MamaMancini’s in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

“MamaMancini’s has seen substantial demand growth for its prepared food products and possesses significant potential for expansion of its distribution network both in supermarket and food service verticals,” said Greg Falesnik, Managing Director of MZ North America. “The company’s unique combination of quality, taste, nutrition and ease of preparation drive the high customer retention and growth that the company has experienced over the last several quarters. We look forward to working closely with management to execute a comprehensive investor relations campaign.”

Carl Wolf, CEO of MamaMancini’s, stated: “This is an exciting time for MamaMancini’s as we continue to execute upon our key growth initiatives, particulary our recent entry into the food service segment. We look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group. Together, we will elevate our investor communications and awareness, while driving sales higher and building long-term shareholder value.”

"We have been tracking the food industry for some time, looking for a company that efficiently captures the recent shift in consumer preferences from packaged and processed foods to fresher, higher quality products, while still maintaining a strong financial profile. MamaMancini’s has uniquely accomplished this, distributing its products in tier-1 stores nationwide, prudently investing in its growth while consistently achieving profitability,” said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America.”

“During our due diligence and after several talks with MamaMancini’s learning about their supply chain, production processes and broader company vision, we discovered that MamaMancini’s brings a truly unique perspective to the sector. We believe MamaMancini’s represents a compelling investment thesis and I look forward to communicating this to the broader investment community,” concluded Haberfield.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the U.S. division of MZ Group, a multinational company and the world’s largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm. MZ, founded in 1999, combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us .

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, and original beef and turkey meat loaves products. In addition, the Company sells Chicken Parmesan, Stuffed Pepper Mix, Sausage n Peppers, Sunday Dinner and Chicken Alfredo. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channels, which includes major retailers such as Walmart, Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Lunds and Byerlys, SUPERVALU, Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, Shaw's, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Martins, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Sam's Club, Costco, BJ’s Club Stores, Pavillion Stores, HEB, Rouses, Hannaford, Kroger, Shoppers, King Kullen, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, KVAT stores, and The Fresh Market. The Company sells to distributors such as Sysco, AWI, UNFI, SUPERVALU, Kehe, Burris Logistics and C&S Wholesale Grocers. In addition, the Company sells a wide variety of its products through QVC, the world's largest direct to consumer marketer, via on air presentations, auto ship programs, and direct purchases through the internet. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

