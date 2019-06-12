Foresters Financial announces 2019 dividend for Canadian participating certificate holders

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for The Independent Order of Foresters has approved a dividend of approximately $9 million for eligible1 participating Canadian certificate holders in 2019. The dividend investment rate in 2018 was 6.22 percent.



“Foresters is committed to our financial strength, to provide sustained value for certificate holders,” said Alvin Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Foresters Financial. “This dividend is further evidence of that strength."

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 18 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an “A” (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best3. For more information please visit foresters.com

1Does not apply to certificates where Foresters does not expect to pay dividends.

2Dividends are not guaranteed.

3The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 2, 2018 reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An “A” (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

