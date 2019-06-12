LinkResPet (OTC: LRSV) Hiring Sales Representatives To Expand North American Reach

Focused On Rapidly Growing Pet CBD Market, LRSV Eyes Expansion Of Retail Channels In US & Canada

/EIN News/ -- KINGTON, United Kingdom, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), a company providing cannabidiol (CBD) products especially tailored for pets, is looking for sales representatives to add to their expansion force. The Company launched its online shop ( www.linkrespet.com/shop/ ) in May, which now delivers orders across the US and Canada.



Puppy love does in fact go a long way. As the booming global pet market continues to grow, the market is estimated to have reached $125 billion in 2018 . Accounting for 73% of that is global pet food sales, which alone hit $91 billion last year.

In tandem, CBD for pets is projected to be among the fastest growing CBD sectors. Last year alone, sales of CBD pet products quadrupled to $32 million from $8 million in 2017, according to the Brightfield Group . But there is a further potential for growth, with a New Frontier Data report estimating the sector to reach $125 million by 2022. In fact, pets are touted to be the “hot new cannabis customer” , as owners use CBD to ease pains and anxiety in their animals.

LinkResPet is settling as a strong contender in the North American market and is positioned to reap the rewards from the surge in demand for CBD pet products. The next step: hiring sales representatives – a key initiative that will allow the company to expand its reach and sell its products in a variety of retail suites, through wholesale online and in brick-and-mortar shops on US Highways.

Rene Lauritsen, LinkResPet CEO, commented: “The CBD market moves really quickly, and we must adapt to it. We are very excited about the launch of our e-commerce shop, but now our focus turns on how to get our product out there and with that in mind we are looking for sales representatives to go that extra mile with us. We want to increase our market share and validate our products with the best of the industry. This is an exciting time to join LinkResPet and I am thrilled to welcome new people to our growing company.”

The hiring of sales staff will be especially significant in the short term, with the anticipated demand and potential of the new LinkResPet LYNKS CBD Pet Water. The prototype, created in collaboration with its joint venture partner, American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH), was unveiled last week .

“We are constantly looking to grow and innovate, be it through our products or through our operations. In the past month we have seen an exciting new e-shop and a powerful new joint venture. Now we are growing our team to make our products more accessible to pet owners across the country. And, without looking too far ahead, we are planning on expanding our CBD product line to include new solutions. I look forward to advising our shareholders and investment community via PR as new developments come to fruition,” concluded Lauritsen.

To view the requirements and apply for a position please visit: https://linkrespet.com/career-main/

About LinkResPet and Link Reservations Inc.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC: LRSV), is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, Link Reservations Inc is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, LinkResPet products can be found online on: www.linkrespet.com

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

LinkResPet/Link Reservations Inc.

61 Bridge Street

Kington

Herefordshire HR5 3DJ

United Kingdom

www.linkrespet.com

+44 330 808 0897

info@linkreservationsinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.