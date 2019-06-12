Bionano Genomics Appoints Kristiina Vuori, MD, PhD, to its Board of Directors

Appointment adds deep translational medicine expertise to support the Company’s mission of developing research and diagnostic solutions to support precision medicine

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced the appointment of Kristiina Vuori, MD, PhD, to its board of directors. Dr. Vuori is President and member of the board of directors of the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) where she also holds the Pauline and Stanley Foster Presidential Chair and serves as Professor at the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Cancer Center at SBP. SBP is one of the largest non-profit biomedical research institutes in the U.S., with focus on cancer, neurodegeneration, inflammatory diseases, heart disease and rare children’s disorders.



/EIN News/ -- “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Vuori to our board of directors,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano. “Dr. Vuori is an exceptional scientist and leader who has driven cutting-edge research to further advance our fundamental understanding of cancer and translate that understanding into actionable solutions in the clinic. Our Saphyr system has been developed to enable novel discoveries in oncology and human genetics that we anticipate will enable precision medicine. We believe that Dr. Vuori’s experience in biomedical research and translational medicine and her experience leading a large non-profit research organization will be invaluable for helping us drive toward this vision.”

Dr. Vuori commented, “It is with great enthusiasm that I join the Bionano Genomics Board of Directors. Bionano has powerful technology and strong leaders both in management and on the board. I look forward to working with all of them to advance the adoption of the Saphyr system and Bionano’s objective of making it an essential part of cancer research and clinical diagnostics.”

Dr. Vuori is recognized for delineating molecular pathways that regulate cancer cell survival, motility, metastasis and drug responsiveness. Her molecular characterization of prolyl hydroxylase (PH) helped to enable the formation of FibroGen. Dr. Vuori has published more than 100 research papers in leading scientific journals, and received numerous research grants and awards from NIH, NCI, DoD, Stand Up To Cancer Dream Team, and the California Cancer Research Programs. She was selected as a PEW Scholar in the Biomedical Sciences in 1997 and elected to the National Academy of Inventors in 2014. Dr. Vuori earned her MD and PhD degrees at University of Oulu, Finland. After completing her internship and residency, she received postdoctoral training at Sanford-Burnham from 1992 to 1995 and was appointed to the faculty in 1996.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. Bionano develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to drive the adoption of digital cytogenetics, which is designed to be a more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the utility of the Saphyr system and its ability to enable precision medicine; the contribution of Dr. Vuori’s experience in helping us achieve our strategic objectives; Dr. Vuori’s expected role on our board of directors and in driving adoption of the Saphyr system; and the advancement of our strategic plans. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks that the Saphyr system may not perform as anticipated, the Saphyr system may not be adopted broadly or become an essential part of cancer research and clinical diagnostics, and that that actual results may differ materially from those projected, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with: general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

