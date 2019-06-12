Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced today the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.



A total of 16,185,291 common shares representing 60.12% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the meeting, were represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting. The votes for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Voted Withhold Dr. John Mull 93.46% 6.54% Harold Wolkin 99.07% 0.93% Christian Godin 87.01% 12.99% Arthur Deboeck 96.38% 3.62% Robert Tessarolo 96.87% 3.13% Craig Mull 85.37% 14.63%

Following the meeting, Craig Mull was appointed as the new Chairman of the board of directors (the “Board”). “Cipher is grateful to Mark Beaudet and Dr. Laurence Terrisse-Rulleau, the outgoing directors, for their service to the Board and wish them continued success in their professional endeavours,” said Craig Mull, Chairman of the Board.

Cipher (TSX:CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. Cipher is focused on a three-pronged growth strategy – including acquisitions, in-licensing, and selective investments in drug development – to assemble a broad portfolio of prescription products that serve unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Eftychiou

Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 60

stefan@bristolir.com



