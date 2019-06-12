Inpixon Joins Forces With National Anti-Organized Retail Crime Association

Free Trial of New RF-enabled Video Analytics Offered to NAORCA and Regional ORC Association Members

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced it is collaborating with the National Anti-Organized Retail Crime Association (NAORCA Worldwide) to combat retail crime by providing a free 90-day trial offer for IPA Video™ to retail members of national or regional organized retail crime (ORC) associations. IPA Video uses a unique, patent-pending process that correlates radio frequency (RF) device presence (e.g., what phones are present) to each security video frame in order to help retailers identify persons-of-interest (POI), to follow them across cameras and off-camera, and to be alerted when the POIs return to the facility.



/EIN News/ -- "Organized retail crime costs the retail industry nearly $30 billion per year1, and 92% of companies surveyed had been a victim of ORC in the past year2," noted Andrew Chapman, Inpixon VP Sales, Retail & Entertainment. "As criminals use increasingly sophisticated methods to harm companies' profits, retailers need to leverage new tools and advanced technology. We believe IPA Video can help retailers fight back, and that's why we're happy to make our technology available in this no-cost, trial offer."

"Video is a great tool to fight ORC, but sometimes you don't obtain the necessary picture frame needed," noted Christopher McGourty, NAORCA Founder. "Inpixon's IPA Video addresses tough, persistent problems in the traditional video surveillance market, because it can help identify and track suspects if their face is obscured at the time of the incident, in low- or no-light conditions, or even as a suspect roams building areas where cameras are not accessible. I believe Inpixon's IPA takes security video and video analytics to another level, and I'm excited to take it to our NAORCA members and retailers."

IPA Video includes a number of unique features including:

Find and Follow®: tag and follow a person of interest across scenes and backward and forward in time.

Rapid Search Narrowing: Narrow persons of interest based on entrance of arrival, scene departure, etc. to rapidly access related camera views.

Cross-scene Commonality: Discover commonality between scenes independent of scene obscurities, lighting conditions, and alterations in person-of-interest appearance.

Cross-day Search: analyze the behavior of persons-of-interest across multiple days.

"I'm intrigued by the new benefits that may be derived by applying this RF device positioning technology to enhance my video management system," said Kevin Darnell, Director, Asset and Revenue Management for Caleres, Inc ., a St. Louis, MO-based footwear company with 1,200 retail stores globally. "I look forward to working alongside law enforcement to apply new technologies to combat organized retail crime.”

Please visit Inpixon in booth #1061 at the NRF Protect event, Anaheim, CA, June 12-13, 2019, for a live demo of IPA Video.

For more information and eligibility requirements for the 90-day introductory trial offer, please visit https://inpixon.com/ipa-video-trial . Offer valid June 12 to October 15, 2019. Restrictions apply.

1 Source: https://losspreventionmedia.com/orc-theft-trends-and-impact

2 Source: https://nrf.com/research/2018-organized-retail-crime-survey

About the National Anti-Organized Retail Crime Association

The National Anti-Organized Retail Crime Association was established in 2012 and is a growing association of corporate security and law enforcement officials tackling organized retail crime. The association believes the best way to defeat this criminal activity is through collaboration, education, training, and awareness and tougher stronger legislation. NAORCA is passionate and dedicated to the cause and strongly believes they can make a global impact. For more information, please visit www.naorca.org .

About Inpixon

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) is a leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA). Inpixon IPA Sensors are designed to find all accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices anonymously. Paired with a high-performance data analytics platform, this technology delivers visibility, security, and business intelligence on any commercial or government location worldwide. Inpixon’s products and professional services group help customers take advantage of mobile, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Contact

Inpixon Investor Relations:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold, Managing Director

+1 516-222-2560

www.coreir.com



