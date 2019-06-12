TriPoint Global Equities/BANQ® Announces Launch of Historic Initial Public Offering Process to Dual List on NASDAQ and Borsa Italiana’s AIM Italia for Helbiz

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, a leading broker dealer, along with its electronic division, BANQ®, announced today that Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz” or the “Company”), an intra-urban transportation solution that allows users to instantly rent electric scooters directly from the Helbiz mobile app, has formally made public their intention to file an Initial Public Offering. Helbiz intends to dual list its securities on NASDAQ and the AIM Italia exchange, a multilateral trading facility organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Headquartered in New York City, Helbiz has a strategic footprint in growing markets with offices in New York City, Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Singapore, with additional operational teams around the world. The Company currently has e-scooters operating in Milan and Malaga, with pilot programs in Italy in Rome, Turin, Florence and Pisa; as well as pilot programs in Spain in Madrid, Marbella, Vitoria-Gasteiz and Palma de Mallorca. Notably, Helbiz is the established market leader in Italy, with national scale, local expertise, as well as a prime position for continued expansion given the recent approval of electronic scooter use nationwide by the Italy’s Minister of Transportation, Danilo Toninelli. The Company also has pilot programs underway in Portugal, Greece, France, Singapore and Georgia. Helbiz hopes to further expand the e-scooter business internationally, as well as enhance its business lines to compete in the broader scooter-sharing and micromobility industries.

Individuals, other than residents of Italy or of any jurisdiction where is unlawful to do so, interested in learning more about the Helbiz IPO investment opportunity can register an indication of interest by visiting http://banqtrader.com/Helbiz.



Helbiz created HelbizGO, a dockless intra-urban transportation solution directly integrated into the Helbiz platform. Once a user downloads the Helbiz app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, they are able to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock electric scooters directly from their phones, and simply leave the scooter curbside when finished. Built for the sharing economy and for small, intracity trips, Helbiz scooters feature on-board connectivity and are affordable and easy to use. The Company’s proprietary software and hardware is integrated into the scooters to maximize vehicle life, minimize operational costs and potentially improve safety. Helbiz utilizes artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to enhance its customized fleet management platform and to optimize operations and profitability. The Company constantly monitors the platform and captures the anonymized data of all rides, riders, scooters, and personnel with advanced analytics. This data is then used to properly deploy, monitor and reposition the fleet to meet demand in different areas throughout each day and subsequently maximize ridership and scooter utilization.



TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, along with its electronic division BANQ® (www.banq.co), will act as the lead managing selling agent and sole bookrunner for the offering in the United States. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP will act as counsel to the Company and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC will act as counsel to the lead managing selling agent and sole bookrunner. Subject to NASDAQ requirements, the Company plans to list under the symbol “HLBZ.” Helbiz intends to use the proceeds from the offering for the expansion of its fleet of scooters, new territory deployment and development, and working capital.

“We are excited for Helbiz’s potential listing on both NASDAQ and AIM Italia exchange, which will allow investors and consumers from around the world to participate in dual markets, breaking down the barrier of international markets and time zones,” stated Mark Elenowitz, CEO of TriPoint Global Equities. “This is especially meaningful since Helbiz has a growing global footprint operating in Europe and the U.S.”



In connection with the potential listing on the AIM Italia, Intermonte will act as bookrunner, EnVent Capital Markets LTD will act as nominated adviser and Deloitte Legal will act as legal adviser.

In the case of a dual listing on the AIM Italia, the relevant offering would be addressed to qualified investors and to other investors falling within the public offering’s express exemptions in Italy and institutional investors in other countries outside of the United States (excluding Canada, Japan and Australia).



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of shares in Italy or, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



About Helbiz



Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016 by Italian serial entrepreneur Salvatore Palella, Helbiz is an intra-urban transportation company with a mission to solve the first- and last-mile transportation problem of high-traffic urban areas around the world. The Company has a strategic footprint in growing markets with offices in New York City, Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Singapore, with additional operational teams around the world. Helbiz’s innovative flagship HelbizGO electric scooter service is fully operational in Italy and Spain, with pilot programs underway in Portugal, France, Greece, Singapore, and Georgia, and was built for the sharing economy and for a healthier planet. Designed for small trips, HelbizGO electric scooters are affordable and easy to use, plus they offer users a convenient way to reduce their carbon footprint. The Helbiz app is available via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. For more information, please visit www.helbiz.com.



About TriPoint and BANQ®



TriPoint Global Equities, LLC ("TriPoint "), a FINRA member firm, is a boutique investment bank. TriPoint focuses on providing U.S. and non-U.S. companies of up to $500 million in revenue with capital raising, corporate finance advisory services and assistance with navigating the regulatory environment for companies listing on U.S. markets. TriPoint Global maintains specialized practices in Reg A+ IPOs, institutional private placements, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance. BANQ® (www.banq.co), the electronic division of TriPoint, is an electronic investment banking platform that digitizes the entire public and private offering process and brings it online, providing access to opportunities and offerings in the U.S. markets. BANQ® widely markets its offerings utilizing the new general solicitation and advertising rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, in response to the passage of the JOBS Act of 2012 including Reg A+ and Reg D. TriPoint has offices in New York City, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit http://www.tripointglobalequities.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement that we will file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Helbiz does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.



Legal Disclaimer



The Company is "Testing the Waters" under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering under Regulation A. No money or other consideration is being solicited in connection with the information provided, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on Form 1-A has been filed and until the offering statement is qualified pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The information in that offering statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ materially. You must read the documents filed. No offer to sell the securities or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities is being made in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted under the "blue sky" or securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors in any state unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists therein. The securities offered using Regulation A are highly speculative and involve significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. Some issuers may intend to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to, disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards. Under no circumstances shall this announcement constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of shares in Italy or, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. In case of dual listing on AIM Italia, the relevant offering would be addressed to qualified investors and to other investors falling within the public offering’s express exemptions in Italy and institutional investors in other countries outside the United States (excluding Canada, Japan and Australia). It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions.









To Inquire for BANQ® Services: sales@tpglobal.com www.banq.co

Distribution channels:



