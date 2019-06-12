NETGEAR Advances Professional Audio/Video Over Ethernet With Two New Powerful Switches

Building on the tremendous demand for video over ethernet, NETGEAR expands the line up to address more installer needs

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year’s InfoComm 2019 , NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking devices that power today’s small businesses and enable both managed service providers (MSPs) and installers to provide more value-added services to their clients, is announcing new additions to the company’s suite of M4300 switches . Designed to streamline audiovisual display solutions over IP and eliminate the complexity of AV deployments, the new switches include the NETGEAR M4300-16X and NETGEAR M4300-24FX.



/EIN News/ -- The SDVoE (Software Defined Video over Ethernet)-ready M4300-16X is the world’s first 16-port 10GBASE-T copper switch with an option for PoE+ across all ports in full provisioning mode. The M4300-16X is a half-width 1U switch that comes either with a non-PoE power supply or with a power supply capable of providing 480W of PoE power to the 16 ports.



The SDVoE-ready M4300-24FX is a 24-port 10GBASE-X SFP+ fiber switch with two shared 10GBASE-T copper ports. The M4300-24FX is a half-width 1U switch that dramatically lowers the cost of fiber-based project installations up to 24 nodes.

Lower cost, increased distances and a wider range of applications are rapidly growing the percentage of audiovisual distribution moving to Ethernet networks, and as an industry leader in AV over IP networking, NETGEAR is dedicated to support individuals and businesses following this upward trend with the introduction of these two new members of the M4300 series.

“NETGEAR’s focus on the Professional AV market place is demonstrated by the addition of these two products designed from the ground up for SDVoE applications,” said Richard Jonker, senior vice president of product line management for the Small Business Group at NETGEAR. “The M4300 series is not only one of the most affordable solutions out there, but it also offers uncomplicated equipment with no need to program. It provides everything installers would need to support zero-frame latency, increased I/O flexibility and scalability, and true AV/IT convergence with standard IP switching with a very streamlined architecture.”

To help installers integrate video over Ethernet with confidence and remove the complexity from digital deployments, NETGEAR’s M4300 switches are preconfigured for easy, true AV and Multicast Zero Touch Network Configuration. Installers can select the M4300 switch that fits their port count requirements (copper ports or fiber ports), connect their AV devices, and power on the switch quickly and easily. Also, the whole family of M4300 switches are fully compliant with the SDVoE Alliance members’ equipment for the deployment of zero latency, uncompressed 4K Video over Ethernet.

Pricing and Availability

NETGEAR M4300-16X and M4300-24FX will be available nationwide as of the fourth quarter of 2019. The pricing will range from $1,899 – $2,199. Learn more about the Pro AV M4300 series of switches by visiting NETGEAR.com . The current M4300 96x along with the new additions to the lineup are available through our Pro AV resell partners: Herman Pro AV and Almo Pro Audio / Visual .

InfoComm 2019

InfoComm 2019 is the renowned audiovisual tradeshow taking place in Orlando, Florida from June 8 – June 14, 2019. Learn more about 4K/8K UHD video over ethernet by visiting the NETGEAR Booth #4286.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

