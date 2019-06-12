Isoray To Launch The Power of Blu Introducing A New Brand Identity at the American Brachytherapy Society’s Annual Meeting

New Brand Identity to Be Unveiled Thursday, June 13

/EIN News/ -- RICHLAND, Wash., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that it will launch The Power of Blu™ campaign introducing a new look and feel for the Cesium product group at the American Brachytherapy Society’s (ABS) annual meeting. The ABS 2019 annual meeting will be held June 13-15 at the InterContinental Miami hotel in Miami, Florida.

The initiative introduces the new brand identity for Isoray’s innovative product offerings and focuses on raising awareness of the important advances in the treatment of cancers utilizing brachytherapy powered by Cesium-131, now known as Cesium Blu™. It delivers a precisely targeted dosage to a tumor as it aggressively attacks the cancer being treated. Patients see an improved quality of life from less damage to the surrounding tissue and organs, the side effects that resolve more quickly, and the decreased required radiation time compared to other options. Cesium Blu can be an effective treatment for patients with prostate cancer as well as many difficult to treat cancers including brain, pelvic, gyn, head and neck, lung and colorectal cancers.



Isoray CEO Lori Woods said the introduction of the new brand identity with the launch of The Power of Blu campaign is an important step forward. “The word Cesium comes from the Latin word for blue and blue is the light wave emitted from Cesium. Its purity and power are reflected in our new look and feel allowing us to further evolve our brand identity and distinguish our innovative, standout brachytherapy treatment, Cesium Blu, and our growing family of powerful products. It underscores the strategic turn in our direction as we focus on the continued growth of awareness and adoption.”



Woods said the annual ABS gathering will be particularly noteworthy. “We have so much to share with attendees this year. I welcome this opportunity to discuss our new efforts including our customized, real-time surgical delivery device, Blu Build™, and our powering of GammaTile™ Therapy, treating brain cancers using Cesium Blu, which are great indicators of our progress. We see the ABS meeting as the perfect occasion to unveil our new brand identity and discuss the growing applications of Cesium Blu and the significant benefits it provides patients.”



Isoray representatives will be at Booth #14 to discuss recent developments with attendees. The company will also be hosting two special events offering additional opportunities to learn about The Power of Blu at the Bluewater Rooftop Restaurant at the ABS meeting host hotel, the InterContinental Miami. “Launch: The Power of Blu” is scheduled for Thursday, June 13 at 9:00 p.m. and “Explore: The Power of Blu” is scheduled for Friday, June 14 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium Blu by visiting www.isoray.com. Join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @Isoray.

Statements in this news release about Isoray's future expectations, including: the benefits of renaming our product “Cesium Blu™”, the advantages of our Blu Build and powering of GammaTile™ Therapy, whether interest in and use of our Cesium Blu™ products will increase or continue, whether our new brand identity strategy will continue to increase sales, whether use of Cesium-131 in non-prostate applications will continue to increase revenue, whether further manufacturing and production process improvements will be completed or will result in lower costs, whether our market presence and growth will continue, and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Isoray, Inc. of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as physician acceptance, training and use of our products, market acceptance and recognition of our rebranded products, our ability to successfully manufacture, market and sell our Blu Build products and the success of the GammaTile™ Therapy, our ability to manufacture our products in sufficient quantities to meet demand within required delivery time periods while meeting our quality control standards, our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights, whether additional studies are released that support the conclusions of past studies, whether ongoing patient results with our products are favorable and in line with the conclusions of clinical studies and initial patient results, patient results achieved when our products are used for the treatment of cancers and malignant diseases, successful completion of future research and development activities, whether we, our distributors and our customers will successfully obtain and maintain all required regulatory approvals and licenses to market, sell and use our products in its various forms, continued compliance with ISO standards, the success of our sales and marketing efforts, changes in reimbursement rates, the procedures and regulatory requirements mandated by the FDA for 510(k) approval and reimbursement codes, changes in laws and regulations applicable to our products, the scheduling of physicians who either delay or do not schedule patients in periods anticipated, the use of competitors' products in lieu of our products, less favorable reimbursement rates than anticipated for each of our products, and other risks detailed from time to time in Isoray's reports filed with the SEC. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

