BEMG Subsidiary Get Credit Healthy Executes MOU with ChoiceTrade Holdings, Parent Corporation of ChoiceTrade

SUNRISE, Fla., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Music Group Inc. (OTC PINK: BEMG), through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy, Inc., an industry leading fin-tech company with an award-winning technology platform which simultaneously maximizes business opportunities for national lending partners while providing consumers with needed resources to improve their financial well-being, announces that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) for a Long Term Strategic Co-Marketing Affiliation Agreement with ChoiceTrade Holdings, Inc., an advanced-technology securities brokerage firm with the most state-of-the-art tools servicing self-directed traders and offering great opportunities for realizing success in their trading strategies.



/EIN News/ -- The MOU encompasses several areas of collaboration related to the expansion of Get Credit Healthy in servicing individual, family and small business owner clients in the brokerage and banking sectors. The MOU also includes areas of marketing the growth of ChoiceTrade to servicing clients from realtor, mortgage broker, lender and automobile sectors. Through this collaboration, ChoiceTrade will also support Get Credit Healthy's expansion into Puerto Rico as well as International markets. Get Credit Healthy will assist ChoiceTrade's growth initiatives in North American markets.

ChoiceTrade and Get Healthy will use their competitive advantages and fin-tech expertise to enrich each other's products and services. An artificial intelligence solution will be implemented into both of their technology portals and marketing channels to innovate the customer engagement process. Through their collaboration, a dedicated customized online platform for registering new customers will be created to gain access to a larger base of investor and credit repair clients seeking to enhance their financial health. Get Credit Healthy and ChoiceTrade will strategically assist each other with lead generation and business development, as well as help in identifying additional financial partners. The parties have agreed to negotiate in good faith towards execution of a definitive agreement on or before August 31st, 2019.

Elizabeth Karwowski, CEO of BEMG subsidiary Get Credit Healthy, Inc. stated "We are very excited to be signing this MOU with ChoiceTrade, which includes a number of developmental areas within the strategic co-marketing agreement that will mutually grow both of our firms to be among the pioneers and leading providers in the fin-tech industry. Our intelligence solutions will enhance interactivity with current as well as new clients and the inclusion of our technology portals and marketing channels to innovate the customer engagement process is a testament to our commitment to excellence in servicing our clients. This strategic co-marketing affiliation with ChoiceTrade marks a new milestone to exponentially grow our operations and compliments our long-term development strategy to globally market our services. We are very pleased to be included as an integral part of ChoiceTrade’s growth strategy. This MOU is in line with our recently announced expansion into the automobile sector via our partnership agreement with DriveitAway, Inc. and our expansion into the realtor sector via our partnership agreement with ARIVE, LLC and reflects the relationship of mutual trust in our recognized expertise and experience.”

Neville Golvala, CEO of ChoiceTrade Holdings, Inc. stated, “As we ramp up to engage with new customers from various sectors, we believe our affiliation with Get Credit Healthy is an ideal fit. Both firms have cutting-edge technology in complementary sectors of financial services and are philosophically committed to helping the retail public have better control of and success in their financial lives. We look forward to our partnership with Get Credit Healthy with great excitement.”

ABOUT CHOICETRADE

ChoiceTrade is an advanced-technology securities brokerage firm that has been in business since 2000 catering to, self-directed investors and is committed to making available the most state-of-the-art tools - tools that give its customers their best opportunities for realizing success in their investment strategies.

ChoiceTrades management team includes individuals with extensive experience in the securities industry. Being at the forefront and playing leading roles in the technological and regulatory initiatives that shape the industry, ChoiceTrade provides deeply discounted commissions, including basic trades at no commission, and the insight necessary to fulfill the firm's 'one-step-ahead' approach to the products it offers. ChoiceTrade is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of FINRA and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. For more information, please see https://www.choicetrade.com/ .

ABOUT BEMG

BEMG, through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy ( www.getcredithealthy.com ), utilizes its proprietary processes, platform, and software to integrate with lenders to make it easier to recapture leads. Developed for and by those with extensive experience in the mortgage industry, Get Credit Healthy's platform has already facilitated over $200 million in new loan opportunities for its partners.



Get Credit Healthy has showed sustained growth over the past three years and shows no signs of slowing down. Get Credit Healthy is working to increase its network of partners and is looking forward to a very promising future. Please visit the company website at www.betamusicgroup.net ; twitter at www.twitter.com/bemg12 and financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BEMG/profile .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For information, please contact:

Dan Oran, CEO

Beta Music Group, Inc.

8411 West Oakland Park Blvd. Suite 201

Sunrise, FL 33351

info@betamusicgroup.net

(877)850-3444 Ex 7

SOURCE:

Beta Music Group Inc.







