Minerco, Inc. Updates Regulatory Filings and Accelerates Business Operations

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Minerco, Inc. (OTCBB: MINE), a brand management and holding company specializing in the development of beverage, entertainment and ancillary brands, announced today that the Company has updated its regulatory filings. Additionally, the Company has entered into preliminary agreements and/or partnerships for both lines of its business, entertainment and beverages.

Completing and submitting the financials and filings, according to the newest guidelines, was the first and most important step for the new management team. The disclosure for the period ending April 30, 2019 is expected to be completed in the coming days. The Company is now focused on new business opportunities in its core business, both entertainment and beverage manufacturing. Entertainment operations are to commence this month, and the Company has entered into agreements and/or partnerships with proven hemp/CBD suppliers/manufacturers to accelerate development of hemp/CBD products and existing beverage formula enhancements.

“With over two years of regulatory filings completed (two plus times due to required format changes), we are finally able to solely focus on developing and growing our businesses. Our entertainment business is scheduled to kickoff this month with partnered events, and we plan to ramp up throughout the year to be ready for our busiest season, New Year’s and Superbowl related events. Our beverage business has been concurrently working to formulate both vitamin enhanced water and coffee products with added CBD functionality. In addition, we are starting to develop a line of vitamin packed protein bars enhanced with hemp/CBD,” said Milton Murcia, CEO of Minerco, Inc. “We will be updating shareholders as things unfold. To publicly address most prominent questions from shareholders, there are no plans for any changes to our capital structure, and the former management team has no remaining equity nor voting rights in our company.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

