Predictive Oncology Inc. (Formerly Precision Therapeutics) Names Amelia Warner, Pharm.D., RPh, as Interim Chief Operating Officer of Helomics

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: AIPT) (“Predictive Oncology” or the “Company”), a company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today it has appointed Amelia Warner, Pharm.D., RPh, as the interim chief operating officer for its Helomics division.



/EIN News/ -- Dr. Carl Schwartz, Predictive Oncology’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Dr. Warner brings over 15 years of experience building businesses in the space of personalized medicine to her new role as interim chief operating officer for Helomics. Her outstanding accomplishments in the fields of pharmacogenomics and building biorepository programs with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Schering-Plough, and Merck throughout her storied career establish her as a highly valued member of our growing team. Her demonstrated leadership optimizing genetic sample collection, data generation, data transfer and establishing international policy for both genetic specimens and human specimen research will serve Predictive Oncology’s goals of bringing new opportunities for drug discovery and advancing precision medicine. We are excited about her ability to bring our virtual AI drug discovery program to big pharma with her intimate understanding of both the landscape and market needs. Her role on the company’s Advisory Board has been highly productive and influential as we pursue our AI-driven approach to personalized medicine. Her understanding of the immense value of our tumor response data and how to leverage it into pharma drug discovery programs is incomparable and we are excited to move forward with her stewardship in this senior management role.”

Prior to joining Helomics, Dr. Warner founded Global Specimen Solutions, Inc. (GSS) in 2013, which radically improved translational science through powerful new pipeline data management analytics for global specimen data tracking for the pharmaceutical industry. After rapid market uptake and growth, GSS was sold to a public company in December 2017. Prior to GSS, Dr. Warner served as CEO for Gentris Corporation, where she led a financial and operational turnaround resulting in the successful sale of Gentris to a public company. She has also served as head of Clinical Pharmacogenomics and Clinical Specimen Management for Merck Research Laboratories (MRL). In this role, she led a data overhaul for the Clinical Translational Medicine program, oversaw all clinical pharmacogenomics projects, as well as policies and procedures for biosample collection and storage for clinical trials samples. In addition, she has served as chair of the Industry Pharmacogenomics Working Group (I-PWG) and was a PhRMA representative to ICH E16- Genomic Biomarkers Related to Drug Response.

Dr. Warner completed both a residency in pediatric pharmacotherapy and a fellowship in clinical pharmacology/pharmacogenomics at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She holds a BS in biology from Wake Forest University and a Pharm.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Multiple firms, whether CRO or drug discovery platforms, claim to have comprehensive data and an AI component, but Helomics’ unique, clinically validated, cell-based patient derived tumor testing technology coupled with its massive database of both in vitro drug response profiles paired with clinical outcome data will provide its clients with intelligent designed AI powered multi-omic predictive models of tumor drug response and drive our goal of revolutionizing patient care - a distinct technological advantage, that has yet to be fully recognized in the market,” added Dr. Warner. “I look forward to collaborating with both management and implementation teams at Helomics to deliver superior results for our clients, and enhanced valuation for shareholders of Predictive Oncology.”

“Dr. Warner brings world-class clinical pharmacogenomics expertise and vast clinical research organization experience to her new role as interim chief operating officer of Helomics, after having served as an integral member of the company’s Advisory Board since mid-2017. Our strong history of successes working together at Gentris yielded tremendous outcomes, where we were able to increase productivity and significantly enhance valuation. Amelia’s new role will capitalize on her broad background as we proceed in commercializing and monetizing our AI platform and capabilities. Amelia’s background and capabilities will serve these goals to drive the realization of Helomics’ vast potential,” commented Gerald Vardzel, president of Helomics.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (formerly Precision Therapeutics Inc.) (Nasdaq: AIPT until June 12, 2019; POAI starting June 13, 2019) operates through its three business units, Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Helomics’ CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based roadmap for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor™, patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and an AI-powered proprietary bioinformatics platform (D-CHIP) to provide a tailored solution to its clients’ specific needs. Predictive Oncology’s TumorGenesis subsidiary is developing a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially “fools” cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside a patient. Its proprietary Oncology Discovery Technology Platform kits will assist researchers and clinicians to identify which cancer cells bind to specific biomarkers. Once the biomarkers are identified they can be used in TumorGenesis’ Oncology Capture Technology Platforms which isolate and help categorize an individual patient’s heterogeneous tumor samples to enable the development of patient specific treatment options. Helomics and TumorGenesis are focused on ovarian cancer. Predictive Oncology’s Skyline Medical division markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. The company has achieved sales in five of the seven continents through both direct sales and distributor partners. For more information, please visit www.predictive-oncology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in the press release contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company’s business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include (i) risks related to the recent merger with Helomics, including the fact that the combined company will not be able to continue operating without additional financing; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of the merger; costs associated with the merger may be higher than expected; the merger may result in disruption of the Company’s and Helomics’ existing businesses, distraction of management and diversion of resources; and the market price of the Company’s common stock may decline as a result of the merger; (ii) risks related to our partnerships with other companies, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of these partnerships; and costs of providing funding to our partner companies, which may never be repaid or provide anticipated returns; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company that include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; sales cycles that can be longer than expected, resulting in delays in projected sales or failure to make such sales; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance, if our product is not accepted by our potential customers, it is unlikely that we will ever become profitable; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; Predictive Oncology’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; Predictive Oncology’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of Predictive Oncology’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of Predictive Oncology’s financial position. See Predictive Oncology’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent reports and other filings at www.sec.gov .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

CORE IR

Bret Shapiro

(212) 896-1203

brets@coreir.com

Media

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

julesa@coreir.com

917-885-7378



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.