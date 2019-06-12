ABM Partners with Charleston County Airport Authority and British Airways for Catering Logistics

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today a partnership with Charleston County Airport Authority (CCAA) and British Airways for catering logistics at Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina.



As part of CCAA’s strategic plan to grow internationally, ABM helped oversee the design and construction of Charleston Airport’s new 15,000-square-foot in-flight kitchen and catering facility earlier this year. Additionally, ABM is managing CCAA’s facility and catering fleet while providing catering logistics – delivery of in-flight food, beverages and related supplies – for British Airways’ new twice-weekly, non-stop flights from CHS to Heathrow Airport in London.



“We are incredibly honored to be a part of such significant milestones for both Charleston and British Airways,” said ABM Aviation President Alex Marren. “The new catering facility is a cornerstone of CHS’ ability to expand long-haul, international service; and this is a new destination for British Airways.”



“ABM played an essential role during the design phase of the kitchen and has continued to show their commitment in providing a first class kitchen operation for British Airways and other prospective airline partners,” said Hernan Pena, Deputy Director of CCAA.



In a little over a year, ABM has quickly grown its catering logistics line of service by offering airlines and airports a competitive advantage based on service excellence, efficiency and innovation.



ABM Aviation’s global team members deliver end-to-end service excellence in aircraft services, catering logistics, fueling services, janitorial, parking and transportation, passenger services, facilities maintenance, electrical and lighting, ground handling and travel retail to airlines and airports across the U.S., U.K., Ireland and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.abm.com/aviation/ .

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

