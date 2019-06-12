Inbound Logistics Names RateLinx to Top 100 Logistics IT Providers List for the 10th Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- The industry leader in shipping, tracking, and payment data solutions is recognized again for its innovation, thought leadership



MADISON, Wis., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx has been selected again by Inbound Logistics for the magazine’s annual Top 100 Logistics IT Providers award. The company has been honored every year since 2010, bringing its streak to 10 consecutive years.

RateLinx is recognized for its customizable Integrated Data solution built on a proprietary intelligence engine. The platform is capable of normalizing and cleansing data from disparate sources. The platform provides actionable and prescriptive analytics to optimize logistics and operationalize supply chain data.

“We continue to expand supply chain visibility capabilities for our customers,” said Shannon Vaillancourt, President at RateLinx. “Shippers continue to turn to us to solve their data problems, reduce costs, and improve efficiencies. This recognition is just another validation for why customers confidently choose RateLinx.”

Every year, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2019. Editors seek to match its audience’s fast-changing demands to the capabilities of the companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering the Inbound Logistics audience’s needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

“When choosing the 2018 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers, Inbound Logistics editors looked at excellence in optimizing the supply chain, logistics, and transportation operations,” Inbound Logistics Editor Felicia Stratton said. “Strategically, editors make their selections based on how transformative solutions impact those business activities driving integration across internal and external business processes. RateLinx was selected because its solutions solve specific logistics challenges and improve processes, and create a ripple effect of efficiencies across the entire enterprise value chain.”

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics’ educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising materials and logistics costs, supporting business scalability and change management across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility and payment platform. The platform is built on an integrated data foundation to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. Our ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations. RateLinx delivers shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is an award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

Contacts

Cory Comer

608.515.5822

cory.comer@ratelinx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.