DATAMARK Lands GIS Expert Ekaterina Fitos for Public Safety Market Maker Role

Seasoned public official brings significant GIS expertise to DATAMARK sales team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK announced the recent hire of former Florida Geographic Information Officer (GIO) Ekaterina Fitos . Ms. Fitos will serve as a GIS Public Safety Market Maker responsible for leading business development of DATAMARK public safety services and solutions across the U.S. DATAMARK’s subject-matter experts help customers ensure easy and consistently dependable access to mission-critical information in life-critical situations, simplifying the transition to NG9-1-1 for addressing authorities, GIS data providers and 9-1-1 authorities. Ms. Fitos comes to DATAMARK with more than 17 years of experience in the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) industry.



Ekaterina Fitos, GIS Public Safety Market Maker, DATAMARK





/EIN News/ -- Prior to joining DATAMARK, Fitos worked for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Agency for State Technology where she served as the state’s first GIO. There, she focused on advancing the state’s enterprise strategy for GIS including policy and standards, developing and standardizing a geospatial strategic plan, and coordinating efforts with key stakeholders across the state.

Fitos’ other career positions included CH2M (now part of Jacobs) where she served primarily as the Senior GIS Professional for Florida, the Southwest Florida Water Management District where she managed large-scale mapping projects and standards, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“We were fortunate to have worked with Ekaterina during her time as Florida’s GIO, and welcome her expertise, her broad industry knowledge, and her passion for the role of GIS in public safety to the DATAMARK team,” said Sandi Stroud, National Director of Business Development.

Fitos’ collaborative work is published in a number of important industry journals including the Florida Water Resource Journal, GeoWorld and the Earth Imaging Journal. She has led numerous industry workgroups and has spoken at industry events including the ESRI User Conference, the American Water Resource Association Conference, the AWWA Fall Specialty Conference, and the International LiDAR Mapping Forum.

“I have long admired the quality of DATAMARK’s solutions in the public safety realm and welcome the opportunity to work with some of the country’s top public safety and GIS experts in expanding our offerings to municipalities, counties and states across the U.S.,” Fitos said.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a master’s degree in geography with a focus on geographic information systems from the University of South Florida, a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from Saint Leo University, and holds a GISP certification. She has been awarded the Presidential Citation in both 2012 and 2015, as well as the Ford Bartlett Award in 2016 by the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) and served as a member of the ASPRS Streamline Task Force. In addition, she served as past-president, president, vice president, and director for the Florida Region of ASPRS Board and currently she is a member of NENA, serving as the Northwest Region Director for the Florida Chapter of Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (FLURISA).

DATAMARK executives will demonstrate the full DATAMARK VEP platform and discuss the benefits of NG9-1-1-ready GIS data at the NENA 2019 conference next week in Orlando. Demos will take place in booth #211 every 30 minutes during exhibit hall hours on June 16 and 17. To register for a demo, please click here .

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/280fa9e0-bcba-4e43-8845-6ab37609709c



