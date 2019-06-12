Farsight Security® and ThreatSTOP Partner to Introduce ThreatSTOP NOD to Prevent Phishing and Other Risks Associated with New Domains

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and CARLSBAD, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant milestone to reduce the risk of phishing and other cyberattacks associated with new domains, today Farsight Security®, Inc. and ThreatSTOP have partnered together to introduce a new integrated solution, ThreatSTOP NOD.



ThreatSTOP NOD combines Farsight Security®’s industry-leading Newly Observed Domains, a real-time stream of new domains first observed on the Internet, with the ThreatSTOP platform to enable organizations to automatically prevent attacks by blocking or redirecting new domains. Farsight NOD observes more than 150,000 Newly Observed Domains per day. The ThreatSTOP platform includes customizable policies, broad compatibility with leading network appliances, and robust reporting.

“The cheap cost of domain names enables cybercriminals to purchase, use and discard new domains, within minutes, before a reputation system can blacklist them. Newly Observed Domains (NOD) was created to provide organizations valuable insights into the age of a domain so they can better manage – and prevent -- phishing, ecrime, and other risks. We are proud to partner with ThreatSTOP to deliver a single solution that automatically blocks these attacks,” said Dr. Paul Vixie, Chairman, CEO and Cofounder of Farsight Security, Inc.

“Farsight NOD provides timely information about infrastructure that is very likely to be used for malicious purposes. This data must be used immediately to make a real difference. The ThreatSTOP platform operationalizes Threat Intelligence by delivering it directly to the enforcement points, making NOD a timely, dynamic defense against rapidly evolving threats. Combining this with web-based reporting that includes current and historical information enables defenders to both protect and prove that they are protected. We are proud to partner with Farsight to deliver their highly actionable Intelligence,” said Tom Byrnes, CEO and Founder of ThreatSTOP, Inc.

Why ThreatSTOP NOD

New domains are created and published every day as part of the Domain Name System (DNS) – but not all of them are created for legitimate purposes. Bad actors often use new domains as the starting point to commit malicious activities such as spam, malware distribution or botnets.

Security teams need real-time information regarding new domain usage so that they can apply rules to block or redirect access until blacklists and other reputation systems have had time to identify bad domains. ThreatSTOP NOD provides the single solution for organizations of all sizes, from small-to-mid-sized organizations to Fortune 50 companies, to prevent cyberattacks associated with new domains.

Pricing & Availability

ThreatSTOP NOD is available now. For a demonstration and to learn about pricing and other details, please contact ThreatSTOP at +1-855-958-7867.

About Farsight Security, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc. is the world’s largest provider of historical and real-time DNS intelligence solutions. We enable security teams to qualify, enrich and correlate all sources of threat data and ultimately save time when it is most critical - during an attack or investigation. Our solutions provide enterprise, government and security industry personnel and platforms with unmatched global visibility, context and response. Farsight Security is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA. Learn more about how we can empower your threat platform and security team with Farsight Security passive DNS solutions at www.farsightsecurity.com or follow us on Twitter: @FarsightSecInc .

About ThreatSTOP

ThreatSTOP operationalizes threat intelligence to proactively block threats at the network layer. ThreatSTOP’s SaaS platform transforms real-time threat intelligence feeds into automatically updated network traffic policies that can be enforced by popular brands of firewalls, routers, DNS servers and more to prevent communication with malicious IP addresses and domains. Companies use ThreatSTOP to stop attacks before they become breaches by interrupting the ability for attackers to communicate with devices inside their network. Founded in 2009, ThreatSTOP has operationalized threat intelligence for over 800 customers in sectors such as finance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, education and government. For more information, visit www.threatstop.com .

Karen Burke

Director of Corporate Communications

Farsight Security, Inc.

kburke@fsi.io

(650) 814-3764



