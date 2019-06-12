Coaches Corner, the Premier Resource for PeopleKeys’ Network of Certified Behavioral Consultants

/EIN News/ --

PeopleKeys, the largest worldwide provider of white label and customized behavioral assessments and certification courses for over 35 years has developed the Coaches Corner on PeopleKeys.com as another added benefit for PeopleKeys’ Certified Behavioral Consultants (CBC). There are many different types of coaches from fitness coaches, life coaches, business coaches and family coaches; each one helping motivate their clients toward positive action from where they are currently to where they want to be. The benefit of the Coaches Corner is to not only provide the PeopleKeys CBC network a place to showcase their specific talents and expertise, but also to make the right connections with prospective clients who might need that extra support from a certified coach, but aren’t sure how to choose one who is properly credentialed.



To ensure the network of PeopleKeys certified coaches are properly credentialed with the highest quality certification in behavioral analysis, PeopleKeys goes through a rigorous accreditation process every five years with the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) for being able to issue the IACET CEU for continuing education courses. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. Renewed in 2019 and verified by IACET for its ongoing commitment to continuing education and providing the highest quality courses to its clients, PeopleKeys is authorized to provide up to three CEUs for the Certified Behavioral Consultant course. PeopleKeys has been adhering to the ANSI/IACET standard since 2001, meeting its strict quality standards and continues to be part of an elite group of educators dedicated to upholding compliance with the standard for quality continuing education.



In addition to delivering top-notch DISC certification and education courses, PeopleKeys continues to provide tools and resources, such as the Coaches Corner and ongoing training, to support its network of partners. PeopleKeys recognizes people are the heart and soul of any business, and developing these individuals to become better leaders, coaches and consultants is significant. “Leaders are passionate about inspiring others to be their best,” says Dr. Sanford “Sandy” Kulkin, PeopleKeys founder and CEO. “It all starts with behavioral understanding and the more people are able to understand themselves and others, the more they are able to grow and develop themselves. Coaches are responsible for making sure their clients recognize their positive strengths and how they can overcome their limitations to be the best versions of themselves. Coaches are leaders developing future leaders.”



Visit the PeopleKeys Coaches Corner to learn more.





About PeopleKeys:

PeopleKeys, a world leader in DISC Behavioral Analysis, has been publishing behavioral tools for over 30 years. Their reports, courses, training, consulting, and platform integrations make them the premier choice for customized behavioral tools and programs. PeopleKeys helps small to large businesses, HR practitioners, educators, coaches, and non-profit organizations unlock the potential in their workforces. PeopleKeys trainers help organizations create more productive corporate cultures.

Emily Miller PeopleKeys 1-800-779-3472 marketing@peoplekeys.com

