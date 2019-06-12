Redefy Corporation Name Change and Ticker Symbol Change Effective Today

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefy Corporation (OTC Pink: RDCO), a technology and data-enabled residential real estate brokerage company, today announced that effective today its name changed from Mister Goody, Inc. to Redefy Corporation and that its trading symbol changed from MSGO to RDCO.



As previously announced, the company intends to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to become a reporting issuer and subsequently apply for listing on NASDAQ as soon as it is qualified to do so.

About Redefy Corporation

Redefy Corporation is a technology and data-enabled residential real estate brokerage company. Our mission is to make it faster, easier and less expensive for customers to buy and sell residential real estate. We offer full-service real estate sales services for a $3,500 flat fee, saving homeowners thousands of dollars in real estate commissions. We do business in key states and major metro markets across the U.S. Acknowledged for its innovation and growth by several leading sources, our wholly owned operating subsidiary, Redefy Holdings, was named one of “Inman’s 2017 Most Innovative Brokerage” award finalists; was one of Inc. 500 List’s 2016 “Fasting Growing Companies” (Final Rank #103), “2016 Top 5 Real Estate Companies”, “2016 Top Denver Company” and “2016 Top Colorado Company”; Denver Business Journal’s 2016 “Top 10 Best Places to Work (Medium Sized Company category); and was named a finalist for “Inman’s 2015 Most Innovative Real Estate Company” award. For more information about our company, please visit: www.Redefy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact: Erin Passan

Managing Partner, Gagnier Communications

epassan@gagnierfc.com



