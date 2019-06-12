Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market to hit $24.26 Bn by 2025 - Global 2019 Analysis by Growth Drivers, New Opportunities, Size, Share, Value chain, and Key Trends: Adroit Market Research

Oil and gas to drive the demand for duplex and super duplex stainless steel pipes and tubes market by 2025. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rising demand and new opportunities in the developing nations. Construction and automotive application dominated the global stainless steel pipes and tubes market in the year 2018, both with a market revenue share of more than 20%.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas,Texas, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seamless round steel tubes and pipes are extensively used in the high-pressure applications as this pipe type has higher working pressure compared to the welded pipes and tubes. Seamless steel tubes made from quality carbon structural steels are used for manufacturing various low and medium pressure boilers.

Nonetheless, the construction industry is a vital application area of these category products. At present, square seamless steel pipe is widely used in high-rise buildings. Semi-axle of automobiles and bicycle frame is made of seamless round tubes and pipes. Oil pipeline, natural gas pipeline, machinery industry are some of the key application areas of seamless steel pipes and tubes. Welded pipes and tubes are widely used in boilers, ship building, automobiles, light weight structures, steel doors and windows, furniture, scaffolding, agricultural machinery, top shelves, wire conduit, containers, etc. Another usage of welded pipe is to carry sewage, and conveying water, air, gas, steam, heating, and other low pressure fluid applications.

Cylindrical and the square shape of the stainless steel pipes and tubes are obtained with the help of various welding techniques that can be divided in to electric arc welding tube, high frequency or low frequency electric resistance welding, furnace welding, etc. Electric resistant welded steel tubes are deployed in machinery manufacturing and oil drilling. Longitudinal submerge-arc welding pipes can be used for high pressure straight oil and gas transportation and other such applications, while furnace tube welding pipes are used in water gas pipeline.

Key players in this market include, ThyssenKrupp AG, Tata Steel (TISCO), Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel Group, CENTRAVIS, TUBACEX S.A, Arcelor Mittal, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, Outokumpu, TPCO Enterprise, Inc., Jiuli Group, Sandvik AB, BUTTING Group, Tsinghan Holding Group Co., Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, AK Steel, and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited.

The "Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Size 2018 By Product (Seamless, Welded), By Application (Oil & Gas, Food Industry, Automotive, Power, Chemical, Construction, Others), By Region (North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and UK) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India), South America (Brazil), MEA (Egypt, South Africa, Turkey)), and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Research and innovation are likely to increase the number of steel industry applications. For example, Volkswagen chose to replace aluminum with high tensile steel, which is about 6 times stronger than conventional steel and would reduce the weight of cars by 100 kg with a consequent cost reduction. Using advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) has delivered excellent crash test performance to trucks. The high strength attribute of steel is projected to increase its consumption during the years ahead for the processing of stainless steel pipes and tubes.



Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Industry to Attract Water Treatment Sector In 2019

•Application areas of stainless steel tubes and pipes include water treatment and waste management

•Chloride content in water is still a critical parameter for stainless steel pipes and tubes. Hence, there lies a huge scope for the development in stainless steel pipes and tubes in water application.

•Renovation and replacement of old distribution systems is widely observed and reported worldwide

