Nightfood National Supermarket Rollout Supported by Moms Meet, Introducing Nightfood to Almost Two Million Moms Across the Country

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the innovative ice cream company solving America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, today announced it has partnered with leading parenting community Moms Meet to support the Nightfood national supermarket roll-out.

Moms Meet, a division of May Media Group, LLC, is a community of moms with over 85,000 local Moms Meet groups comprising an estimated 1,700,000 members across the country. The fast-growing community of health-minded parents and caretakers introduces its members to new, healthy, and better-for-you products they can buy in their local supermarkets.

“The feedback we’re getting from the moms is simply amazing,” exclaimed Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO. “Moms of kids that snack on less healthy choices before bed can now switch their kids to Nightfood. And, after the kids are asleep, it’s Nightfood for the grown-ups in the house.”

The contracted program calls for an initial test whereby 500 local host moms will conduct in-home sampling and product education meetings, attended by approximately 10,000 local member moms. The program is tightly geo-targeted to reach moms that live within a few miles of supermarket locations that already carry Nightfood, focusing on Meijer supermarket locations in the Midwest and Lowe’s Foods stores in the Carolinas.

“We believe Moms Meet, with their powerful community of engaged moms, will serve as a fantastic partner in our national roll-out,” commented Nightfood VP of Ice Cream Sales Jim Christensen. “We can quickly seed each new market with a handful of heavy local users that are socially active. These moms have, on average, two kids in the house, so we expect per-household consumption to be strong.”

“Sleep-friendly ice cream is really the perfect lifestyle fit for our moms,” remarked Annie Douglass, Executive Vice President at May Media Group. “This is one of our most highly anticipated launches. There are over 3,700 comments on the Nightfood page on momsmeet.com since the launch of the program a few weeks ago. Moms across the country are clearly excited to try Nightfood.”

The 500 initial sampling events will be conducted in late June and July, the start of peak ice cream season. Should the tests prove successful, Nightfood intends to conduct thousands more Moms Meet sampling campaigns over the next several quarters as the brand rolls into supermarket chains across the country.

Nightfood Management is projecting coast-to-coast supermarket distribution secured by March 31, 2020. The award-winning product line currently has eight flavors available in supermarkets, and another nine SKU's in development, including 5 additional flavors of Nightfood ice cream, and 4 flavors of dairy-free, plant-based Nightfood.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood’s sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, delivers benefits found in no other product on the market.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

Nightfood ice cream is rolling out nationally and has recently announced distribution in the popular Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowes Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfood.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact: Tim Sullivan media@Nightfood.com 732-816-0239 Investor Contact: Stuart Smith investors@Nightfood.com 888-888-6444, x3



