China Mobile Data Consumption Trends Markets 2019-2027 - Internet on Things and Advanced Technologies Gaining Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Subscriber Base and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Internet subscriber base in China stood at 813.23 million, and it is expected to reach 1184.63 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2027.



Young population drives the demand of internet applications is fueling the mobile data consumption market. In China, the share of young Internet users is huge in the overall internet user market, and it is a significant growth driver for internet services. In 2018, the total number of internet users in China reached 813.23 million, out of which the number of young Internet users under 20 was 22.4 %.



Some of the major applications used by young internet users included online meal ordering, online travel bookings, live games, and live reality shows. E-commerce and online games applications have also grown significantly in the past year due to popularity among the young population. The driving forces behind the rapid growth of these segments among young users include continuous innovation, focus on mobility, internationalization, and competitiveness. This factor has created a potential market space for mobile data consumption market.



The significant increase in the demand of internet on things and other advanced technologies is anticipated to fuel the mobile data consumption market growth. Smartphones are at the foundation of Internet of things concept, and their high penetration in China made them the driving force behind IoT adoption.



As per the Made in China 2025 strategy of the Chinese government, the backing of advanced technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and data analytics will further drive the development of these technologies, especially Industrial IoT. For instance, in 2018, in 2018, mobile internet users reached 793.62 million, and it represented almost 97.59% of total internet subscribers in China. All these factors are enhancing the growth of mobile data consumption market.



The increased demand for data consumption is driven by growing mobile applications such as instant messaging, online shopping, online streaming services, social networking, information services, financial services, sharing services and others. Also, affordable smartphones also laid the foundation for connected things/IoT and other enhanced personalized and smart applications which uses like AI and other new concepts. 5G is cited as a strategic priority in the government's 13th Five-year Plan.



The government has also awarded grants to technology heavyweights ZTE and Huawei, which have received a reported US$72 Mn for technology development for 5G deployments. China's largest telecommunications providers intend to spend close to US$ 411 Bn for 5G rollout by 2030. IIoT will be 5G's most critical use case in support of China's Made in China 2025 initiative are proliferating the mobile data consumption market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

2.1 CHINA MARKET

2.1.1 Subscriber Base 2018

2.1.2 Market Potential 2018 - 2027

2.1.3 4 G Technology Penetration level (%)



3. CHINA MOBILE DATA CONSUMPTION TRENDS LANDSCAPE

3.1 CHINA MARKET

3.1.1 Demographic Overview

3.1.2 Insights & Analysis

3.1.2.1 Internet Subscriber base 2018-2027 (Million)

3.1.3 Internet Subscribers base forecasts to 2027 (Million) and Internet Penetration (%)

3.1.3.1 Mobile Internet users in China

3.1.4 Major telecom operators in China

3.1.5 Service Providers Available Mobile Data Plans & Tariffs

3.1.5.1 Data Plans & Tariffs

3.1.6 Data Usage Patterns

3.1.6.1 Data Usage Pattern, By Device Type (%)

3.1.6.2 Data Usage Pattern, By Activity Type

3.1.7 Insights On Top Website Usage & Surfing

3.1.8 Major mobile application usage and preferences



4. CHINA MOBILE DATA CONSUMPTION - KEY DYNAMICS

4.1 KEY DRIVERS

4.1.1 Steady and strong demand of basic mobile services

4.1.2 Young population drives the demand of internet applications

4.1.3 Rapid development of Sharing Economy in China

4.2 KEY RESTRAINTS

4.2.1 Slower growth due to market saturation

4.3 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

4.3.1 Aggressive promotion of 5 G technology

4.3.2 Untapped rural segment

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS

4.4.1 Focus on Internet on Things and other advanced technologies

4.4.2 Government's push for Artificial intelligence and its applications

4.5 IMPACT OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS-CHINA



5. CHINA COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 MARKET SHARE -TOP CHINESE SERVICE PROVIDERS RANKING



6. CHINA INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

6.1 MARKET INITIATIVE



7. CHINA MOBILE DATA PROVIDER, KEY PROFILES



China Mobile Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk2bw6





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Mobile Networks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.