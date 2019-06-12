American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) Retains PCAOB Accounting Firm Weinberg & Company to Initiate Audit

The Company expects to submit a Form 10 upon completion of audit with the eventual goal of uplisting to the NASDAQ

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces that it has retained Weinberg & Company (Weinberg) to become the Company’s auditor of record. Weinberg will begin its contracted work by conducting a two-year audit of the Company’s financials. The two-year audit is a requirement for completing Form 10, the last step to become a fully reporting SEC Company. The process is expected to take between 3-6 months.

/EIN News/ -- CEO American Premium Water Corporation, Ryan Fishoff commented, “The Company is excited to bring Weinberg & Co to perform a formal two-year audit on the Company. I’m proud that another goal that I outlined at the beginning of the year has been accomplished. We can now check the box on a PCAOB audit, and move on to other initiatives. Weinberg is a top firm in the sector. They have an international presence which will be helpful for us as we continue to grow internationally, especially in the UK and Europe. Weinberg has had an exceptional track record working with OTC companies and shepherding their progress to the NASDAQ. The Company has made no secret of its intentions to uplist; retaining Weinberg is an essential benchmark the Company has completed to achieve its ultimate goal of reaching the NASDAQ. This is a big step forward for the Company, and one that further separates us from our peers in the sector, as not one of them have taken this step to become fully reporting. I look forward to providing updates to shareholders about the Company’s progress in completing the audit and the uplist process.”

Weinberg & Company ( www.weinbergla.com ), headquartered in Century City, CA, is a PCAOB certified leading small and mid-cap accounting and auditing firm. Weinberg has membership in the London-based Morison KSi global association, joining 163 member firms worldwide, extending Weinberg’s reach across 340 offices in 85 countries. Weinberg has advised and consulted numerous clients, including Verb Technology Company, Inc (formally nFusz) which successfully uplisted from the OTC to the NASDAQ earlier this year.

