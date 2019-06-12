$87 Mn Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market, 2023 by Vehicle Type (Water Based and Others) & End Use Industry (Construction and Transportation)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market by Vehicle Type (Water Based and Others), End Use Industry (Construction and Transportation), and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Combined Market Size of Anti-Graffiti Coatings & Films is Estimated at USD 72 Million in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 87 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8%



The increasing use of anti-graffiti coatings and films in various applications to drive the market.



The anti-graffiti coatings market study covers both anti-graffiti coatings and anti-graffiti films market. The anti-graffiti coatings & films market is driven by the rising need for protection against graffiti or vandalism and growth in the construction and transportation industries. However, the high price of anti-graffiti coatings and films acts as the restraint for the market.



The anti-graffiti coatings type segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The anti-graffiti coatings segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Anti-graffiti coating is environmentally friendly and suitable for both porous and non-porous substrates. Additionally, it offers protection against graffiti vandalism for a longer duration. The rising demand for environment-friendly protective systems that provides long-term graffiti resistance is expected to make it the most widely used type.



The market in the construction end-use industry to hold the largest share during the forecast period.



Anti-graffiti coatings and films are mainly used in two end-use industries, namely, construction and transportation. Construction is the dominant end-use industry of anti-graffiti coatings and films. This dominance is due to the wide use of anti-graffiti coatings and films in the commercial and residential construction insures to protect the substrates from the damage caused by graffiti vandalism. They are mostly used on infrastructure such as residential buildings, facades, windows, fences, offices, parking lots, subways, stations, historic buildings, and statues.



North America is estimated to be fastest-growing anti-graffiti coatings & films market during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing anti-graffiti coatings & films market, during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for protective coatings that offer resistance to graffiti from the construction and transportation industries in the region. Additionally, the growing construction and transportation industries are driving the anti-graffiti coatings & films market. The US is projected to be the fastest-growing market for anti-graffiti coatings & films in North America, followed by Canada. Europe is the second-fastest growing anti-graffiti coatings & films market.



The growing governmental regulations regarding the use of environmentally-friendly coatings & films in the construction industry is expected to provide growth opportunities for the anti-graffiti coatings & films market in the region. Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub-segments and information gathered through secondary research.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Need for Graffiti-Resistant Films and Coatings Globally

Growth in the Construction Industry

Environmental Regulations Related to VOCS to Drive the Demand for Water-Based Anti-Graffiti Coatings

Restraints

High Price of Anti-Graffiti Films and Coatings

Opportunities

Growing Transportation Industry

Challenges

Creating Awareness About Anti-Graffiti Films and Coatings

