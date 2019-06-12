Sensata Technologies to Introduce New Suite of Temperature, Pressure and Position Sensors for Aircraft Engines at 2019 Paris Airshow

/EIN News/ -- SWINDON, United Kingdom and PARIS, France, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions, announced that it is exhibiting at the Paris Air Show from June 17-23, and will highlight its Aerospace solutions which includes pressure sensors, temperature sensors, aircraft circuit breakers, position sensors (LVDTs/RVDTs), and flight controls in addition to hermetic thermostats, position switches and pressure switches.



Sensata Technologies plans to introduce a suite of new temperature, pressure and position sensors for aircraft engine applications, including a military-spec sensor (pictured above) that measures the temperature aircraft gearbox oil at the 2019 Paris Airshow.





At the show, Sensata plans to introduce a new sensor that provides accurate temperature measurement of aircraft gearbox oil, which indicates to the pilot potential issues with continued operation of the engine. Qualified to military specifications, this new product features a hermetically sealed tip, fast response time, and can also be used to measure the temperature of fuel or low-pressure hydraulic fluids.

A recently added silicon-on-insulator (SOI) sensor technology further expands Sensata’s pressure sensing portfolio to address high temperature performance required in aircraft engine applications.

“Sensata Aerospace is excited to be part of the Le Bourget event this year and introduce our expanded sensing portfolio that includes new position, pressure and temperature offerings,” said Stuart Parker, General Manager, Aerospace. “We are able to leverage a century of engineering excellence, spanning multiple markets and applications to provide solutions specifically tailored for the most demanding applications.”

Together with its historic KLIXON® and Kavlico brands, Sensata’s combined technical expertise and comprehensive product portfolio enables current and potential customers to consolidate the number of suppliers needed to bring their products to market.

Visit us at Stand E 248 in Hall 5 to learn more about our Aerospace solutions ranging from oil temperature sensing in aircraft auxiliary power units and engines, to high temperature position sensing in turbofan applications and more.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries. Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Contacts: Investors:

Joshua Young

(508) 236-2196

Joshua.young@sensata.com Media:

Alexia Taxiarchos

(508) 236-1761

ataxiarchos@sensata.com

