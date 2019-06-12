Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Miner Poised to Benefit from Higher Vanadium Demand'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With demand of vanadium expected to increase and U.S. uranium possibly getting a bump by White House action, this company could be in the driver's seat with its U.S. projects.



Company mentioned: Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (WUC:CSE; WSTRF:OTCQX)

In 2014, when uranium prices were hitting rock bottom, Western Uranium & Vanadium, in which CEO George Glasier owns a governing share, purchased a historically lucrative portfolio of mining properties in Colorado and Utah. The flagship property of the deal is the fully permitted Sunday Mining Complex—composed of five separate, fully permitted and developed mines: the Sunday, Carnation, Saint Jude, West Sunday and Topaz mines.

Glasier told Streetwise Reports, "The Sunday Complex mines are ready to go into production. The infrastructure is in place, so there are almost no capital costs to get going. We anticipate low production costs. Each of the mines is accessible by a paved highway. Each has electric power, office, storage and shop infrastructure, and, best of all, extensive underground haulage development served by vent shafts with exhaust fans."

Vanadium is an elemental metal; in the Uravan Mineral Belt that spans Colorado and Utah, it is found in conjunction with uranium. Vanadium has high market demand as the catalytic component of super-strong steel for jet engines and other aerospace and industrial uses.

Continue reading this article: Miner Poised to Benefit from Higher Vanadium Demand

About Streetwise Reports

Streetwise Reports shares investment ideas in many sectors. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with Western Uranium and Vanadium. Please click here for more information. Within the last six months, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has disseminated information about the private placement of the following companies mentioned in this article: Western Uranium & Vanadium.

Officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports (including members of their household) own securities of Western Uranium and Vanadium.

The full disclosure is provided at the article's end: Miner Poised to Benefit from Higher Vanadium Demand

For more information, please contact Carmen Guzman, Cguzman@streetwisereports.com.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.