LGI Homes Expands Presence into Wilmington, NC Market

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) expands its presence in North Carolina to the coastal Wilmington market with the grand opening of Mimosa Bay.



This elegant new home offers an impressive kitchen, spacious living room and three full bedrooms, perfect for any family.





The 300-acre gated community of Mimosa Bay boasts heavily wooded home sites of one-third acre and world-class amenities. At this community, LGI Homes is building a variety of beautiful three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from 2,300 square feet to over 3,100 square feet. These homes are designed with the CompleteHome Plus™ package, which consists of stunning upgrades such as a complete suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, spacious granite countertops and oversized cabinetry with crown molding and 9’ ceilings throughout the first level. Every home at Mimosa Bay also includes supplementary desired finishes, such as subway tile backsplashes and rich wood flooring.

In addition to incredible new homes, residents will enjoy a coastal lifestyle and access to an array of amenities. Nestled within the neighborhood are lighted tennis courts that allow for some friendly competition amongst friends and family. Walking trails that wind along the water and through towering trees provide a picturesque setting for evening strolls. During the warm summer months, a community pool provides the perfect place to cool down. Those who prefer the open water will appreciate the free boat storage and boat ramp that connects to the Intracoastal Waterway. Less than five miles from the gates of Mimosa Bay, over 26 miles of pristine beaches provide endless entertainment opportunities.

Located in Sneads Ferry, Mimosa Bay is a short drive from the beach destination of Top Sail Island, the growing town of Jacksonville, the employment center of Camp Lejeune and the attractions of Wilmington. New homes at this peaceful and amenity-rich community start in the high-$290s and are available for quick move-in. New home specials will be available at the grand opening event on June 15th. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 899-1659 ext 1301 to schedule a tour.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fe4dbc0-c5e2-40d4-94e0-f24fe65e442c

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.