First ever medical cannabis conference in the Caribbean to be held in Barbados on June 29, 30

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Barbados Medical Cannabis Conference will be held on June 29 & 30 in Bridgetown, Barbados, making it the first island in the Caribbean to host such an event. Taking place at the Walcott Warner Theatre at the Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination, UWI, Cave Hill, the event features some of the top cannabis experts from around the world and aims to educate medical professionals, researchers, academics and the general public about the benefits of the safe use of cannabis. The two-day event is being organized by Sarah Seale, managing partner at one of Canada’s consulting powerhouses- Cannabis Management Resources Inc (CMR) in partnership with the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.



“​This is an incredibly progressive move for the island of Barbados which is quite uniquely positioned to be the premier spot in the Caribbean for medical cannabis research, clinical trials and educational programs. I am truly honoured to be partnering long term with the Faculty of Medical Sciences to help provide resources and guidance to the medical community and to assist the government and the university in their de-stigmatization and general educational initiatives,” says Sarah Seale, managing partner at CMR.

CMR is collaborating with local medical experts in Barbados like Dr. Harley Moseley- the first physician in Barbados to successfully prescribe medical cannabis and Dr. Damian Cohall - pharmacologist and Deputy Dean of Preclinical Sciences at UWI. Other panelists and speakers include some of Canada’s top cannabis medical professionals - independent security consultant, David Hyde of 3 Sixty Secure Corp, who will talk about legislation and regulation around cannabis, patient advocates, Jodie Epstein from MigraineBuds and Ashleigh Brown, CEO, SheCann, among others. Canadian pharma-tech company, Rapid Dose will host an informative session on dispersal methods of medical cannabis.

Register here ​ for this free event and a complete list of speakers and sessions.

WHAT:​ BARBADOS MEDICAL CANNABIS CONFERENCE

WHEN:​ Saturday, 29 June 2019, 9AM-5.15PM Sunday, 30 June 2019, 11AM-5.15PM

WHERE:​ Walcott Warner Theatre, Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination, UWI, Cave Hill, St. Michael

.................................................................................................................................

ABOUT CMR​ : Cannabis Management Resources Inc. is a consulting powerhouse for the Canadian cannabis industry. Generally regarded as problem solvers in the industry, the team of consultants specializes in the areas of Human Resources, Recruitment, Strategic Partnerships, Management consulting and operational development for small to large companies in the industry.

For media inquiries contact: Tracy Collier, Media Relations, Marigold Marketing & PR Tracy@marigoldpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.