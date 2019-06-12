Global $1.63 Bn Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market to 2023 - Proliferation of Big Data and Analytics & Growing Demand for B2B Marketing Attribution Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Software Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A growing number of marketing channels to reach end customers to drive the multi-touch marketing attribution software market



The global multi-touch marketing attribution software market size is projected to grow from USD 816.2 million in 2018 to USD 1,634.3 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% from 2018 to 2023.



In today's tech-savvy and digital world, companies are spending billions of dollars to reach their end customers and provide a personalized experience to them. According to a recently conducted study by Reuters, digital marketing spending increased by 44% last year in the US and UK to reach USD 52 billion by next year and is estimated that global spending's on digital marketing activities are around USD 100 billion in 2018.



Chief Marketing Officers (CMO) of every enterprise across the globe are constantly looking for innovative ways to optimize their marketing spends and increase the Return on Marketing Investments (ROMI). Multi-touch marketing attribution provides the capability to enterprises for optimizing their marketing spend and focusing on the best performing marketing channels or touchpoints.



Enterprises deploy multi-touch marketing attribution software to find out how actions, events, or touchpoints during prospecting and sales processes contribute to the success of marketing and sales activities. To simplify, multi-touch marketing attribution is assigning credits or values to the marketing channel or touchpoint, which is responsible for the conversion. Enterprises use multi-touch marketing attribution software to pinpoint the touchpoint and performance of a particular touchpoint on the sales process. The demand for multi-touch marketing attribution software is increasing, as marketers are adopting more data-driven approaches for their marketing activities.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Number of Marketing Channels to Reach End Customers

Increasing Focus of Enterprises to Optimize Marketing Spend

Restraints



Inconsistent Historic Data Format Makes Data Processing Laborious

Constantly Changing Regulatory Environment Across the World

Opportunities



Proliferation of Big Data and Analytics

Growing Demand for B2b Marketing Attribution Solutions

Challenges



Selection of A Relevant Multi-Touch Marketing Attribution Model and Vendor

Industry Trends



Use Case 1: Fospha

Use Case 2: Equifax

Use Case 3: Optimine

Major players in the market include



Adobe

Appsflyer

C3 Metrics

Equifax

Leadsrx

Leandata

Manthan

Merkle

Neustar

Oracle

Oribi

Roivenue

SAP

Visual IQ

Windsor.Ai





