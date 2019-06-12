Global Oil and Gas Monthly Upstream Review, April 2019 - Forecast to 2023 - Production is Expected to Increase by 6.0%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monthly Global Upstream Review, April 2019 - Africa Leads Global Capex Outlook from Planned and Announced Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global oil and gas production is expected to increase by 6.0% during the 2019 to 2023 outlook period. Total production is expected to increase to around 63,707 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2023. In terms of capex on producing, planned and announced projects, North America leads global capex outlook by 2023, followed by the Former Soviet Union and the Middle East.



Scope

Global total oil and gas production outlook by region for the period 2019 to 2023

Global total liquids and natural gas production outlook by region for the period 2019 to 2023

Global total capex spending outlook of planned and announced projects by key regions and companies

Analysis of key economic metrics for the global upstream industry by major regions and companies.

Reasons to Buy

Identify opportunities and challenges in the global upstream industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong outlook of planned oil and gas production

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global production and capex outlook

Assess your competitor's capex and key economic metrics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Monthly Global Upstream Review - April 2019

2.1. Total Production Forecast

2.2. Total Liquids Production Forecast

2.3. Total Natural Gas Production Forecast

2.4. Total Annual Capex Forecast

2.5. Annual Capex Forecast of Planned and Announced Projects

2.6. Count and Capex of Planned and Announced Projects

2.7. Capex by Key Companies for Planned and Announced Projects

2.8. Key Global Economic Metrics of Major Companies

2.9. Average Development Costs of Planned and Announced Projects

2.10. Remaining Break-Even Price of Planned, Announced, and Producing Projects

2.11. Field Additions/Changes and Discoveries in April 2019



3. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8wllj





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.