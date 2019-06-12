There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,114 in the last 365 days.

Lands' End Announces Participation in the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference, being held in Nantucket, MA, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jim Gooch, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation.

/EIN News/ -- The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, international websites, on third party online marketplaces, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands' End, Inc.
Jim Gooch
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

