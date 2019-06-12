Lands' End Announces Participation in the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference, being held in Nantucket, MA, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jim Gooch, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation.

/EIN News/ -- The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com , international websites, on third party online marketplaces, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands' End, Inc.

Jim Gooch

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com



